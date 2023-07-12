Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Apple's iPad 10.2 (2021) drops to an all-time low price for Prime Day

It’s not the latest nor the best Apple tablet, but the 9th generation iPad, also known as Apple iPad 10.2 (2021), is more than a decent product if you’re in the market for an iOS tablet. Introduced back in 2021, the iPad 10.2 (2021) will be supported for years to come in a well-known Apple fashion.

Featuring a bright 10.2-inch Retina display with 1620 x 2160 pixels resolution, the 9th generation Apple iPad is perfectly suitable for both productivity and entertainment. The slate is powered by an Apple A13 Bionic processor and comes in two variations: 3/64GB and 3/256GB. No microSD card support is included so pick the one that fits your needs.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life
$79 off (24%)
$249 99
$329
Buy at Amazon


There’s only one 8-megapixel main camera on the back, but that should be enough for occasionally taking pictures that you absolutely must. A secondary 12-megapixel selfie snapper is available in the front, which can be used for video calls too.

The Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) runs on a large 8557 mAh battery, which should offer up to 10 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music. Although the tablet works with Apple Pencil (1st generation), the accessory is sold separately.

If this has already convinced you to grab one, we have just the deal for you. Amazon’s Prime Day sale event is bringing this particular iPad’s price back down to an all-time low. Even Amazon is highlighting the deal with a “lowest price in 30 days” tag just above the price, so you don’t have to take our word for it.

Probably just for one more day, customers can save nearly $80 on the 9th generation Apple iPad. Keep mind that both Wi-Fi only and cellular version are getting the same $80 discount, but since the cellular model’s base price is higher, you’ll have to pay more for it.

