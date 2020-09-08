Waiting on the 2020 iPhone 12 5G? Apple may pull off the X/XR launch game





This way, early adopters hungry for upgrades had little choice but to pull the trigger on the less innovative handsets in the portfolio, while Apple managed to prolong the initial buying frenzy all the way to the holidays and beyond, presumably because of supply chain issues.





When the first 5G iPhone models are concerned, Apple could very well double down on this winning sales strategy, reports Digitimes , and release not only the most powerful iPhone 12 Pro Max model later than the rest of the 2020 gang but also the most interesting iPhone 12 variant with the 5.4" display.





Apple may release the 6.1" iPhone 12 Max and 12 Pro first





The report cites supply chain sources for the motherboards of the four upcoming iPhones who mention they have only started ramping up production for the 5.4" iPhone 12 and the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max after mid-August, whereas the boards for the two new 6.1" iPhones have been in production since July.









On the other hand, Nikkei is reporting today that Apple will start assembling its new iPhones as soon as mid-September, earlier than expected, albeit later than in previous years. Mass production will apparently start with the 6.1" iPhone 12 Max model which is expected to be Apple's best-seller among the fall crop, which pours more credibility in the "two 6.1" iPhones first, the rest later" rumor mill.







