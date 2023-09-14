Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

The Anker 747 Charger drops to its best price on Amazon for a limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Anker 747 Charger dropped to its best price on Amazon for a limited time
Now that more and more brands are jumping aboard the no-charger-in-the-box trend, it’s necessary to seek power supply for your devices elsewhere. Fortunately, you can always rely on a powerful charger by Anker. The company is well-known, and most of its products are easy on the pocket. And when they’re not, Amazon jumps in to save the day, like it does with the Anker 747 Charger. Right now, it sells this massive 150W charger at its best price.

This charger gives you all the power you need without breaking the bank. Normally, it would set you back a hefty $109.99. But if you pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal, which only lasts for a limited time, you can actually get it for 25% less. That’s quite a tempting offer, given that you can charge up to four devices simultaneously with this bad boy.

Grab the Anker 747 Charger and enjoy unlimited power at a bargain price

Amazon currently throws an epic deal on the Anker 747 Charger with GaNPrime technology. With its four USB ports, including three USB-Cs and one USB-A, this 150W charger allows you to connect up to four devices simultaneously. Grab it now at its best price at Amazon.
$28 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


If you’re sick and tired of piling up useless cords in your charging drawer, then you can’t go wrong by treating yourself to this highly powerful charger. It’s compact, too, boasting a 38% smaller size than an Apple 140W charger.

And, in case you’re wondering, the Anker 747 charger is compatible with various devices by different manufacturers, including MacBooks, iPhones, Samsung phones, and many more. It has three USB-C ports and one USB-A. Moreover, Anker has added GaNPrime technology on board to make its charger faster, safer, and more efficient when charging multiple devices.

Talking about the multi-device charging experience, this bad boy can deliver dynamic power distribution thanks to Anker’s PowerIQ 4.0. That one can detect the charging needs of connected devices in real-time. Also, with its innovative Active Shield 2.0 technology, the Anker 747 Charger intelligently monitors temperature over three million times per a single day.

If you need a solid charger that won’t disappoint you (and won’t make you cough up an absurd amount of money), we suggest you consider getting this one. With such a high value-for-money ratio, it should be good enough to meet your needs.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless