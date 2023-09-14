The Anker 747 Charger drops to its best price on Amazon for a limited time
Now that more and more brands are jumping aboard the no-charger-in-the-box trend, it’s necessary to seek power supply for your devices elsewhere. Fortunately, you can always rely on a powerful charger by Anker. The company is well-known, and most of its products are easy on the pocket. And when they’re not, Amazon jumps in to save the day, like it does with the Anker 747 Charger. Right now, it sells this massive 150W charger at its best price.
If you’re sick and tired of piling up useless cords in your charging drawer, then you can’t go wrong by treating yourself to this highly powerful charger. It’s compact, too, boasting a 38% smaller size than an Apple 140W charger.
Talking about the multi-device charging experience, this bad boy can deliver dynamic power distribution thanks to Anker’s PowerIQ 4.0. That one can detect the charging needs of connected devices in real-time. Also, with its innovative Active Shield 2.0 technology, the Anker 747 Charger intelligently monitors temperature over three million times per a single day.
If you need a solid charger that won’t disappoint you (and won’t make you cough up an absurd amount of money), we suggest you consider getting this one. With such a high value-for-money ratio, it should be good enough to meet your needs.
This charger gives you all the power you need without breaking the bank. Normally, it would set you back a hefty $109.99. But if you pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal, which only lasts for a limited time, you can actually get it for 25% less. That’s quite a tempting offer, given that you can charge up to four devices simultaneously with this bad boy.
And, in case you’re wondering, the Anker 747 charger is compatible with various devices by different manufacturers, including MacBooks, iPhones, Samsung phones, and many more. It has three USB-C ports and one USB-A. Moreover, Anker has added GaNPrime technology on board to make its charger faster, safer, and more efficient when charging multiple devices.
