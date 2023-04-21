Apps crashing on your Android phone? Google will soon prompt you to update them

Google's Android Developers Blog announced yesterday (via AndroidPolice ) an interesting new feature for Android users with a device running Android 7.0 or later. If an app they are using crashes in the foreground (as opposed to when it is running in the background) and a more stable version of the app is available, the Play Store will prompt them to update the app. Google notes that from a developer's point of view, this will reduce the app's "user-perceived crash rate."





Developers and users don't have to do anything to enable the prompt as it is enabled automatically when Google Play determines that a newer version of an app that has crashed has a lower crash rate based on valid stats. You might ask, how will the app send a prompt if it has crashed? The answer is simple. Since the notice is coming from the Play Store and not the app, the prompt will appear even if the app crashes on startup.





The notification shows the name of the app and the size of the update. The message states, "The app stopped working, but the latest update for the app may fix the issue. Install the update and then open the app again. If you want to update later, go to Manage apps & device in Google Play." There are two buttons that can be pressed. The white one on the left says "No thanks," while the green one on the right says "Update."











Google says that it takes three things into account which it adjusts over time in order to help developers make sure that their apps are delivering the best possible experience to its users. Those three thresholds include:



