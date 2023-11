Android embraces its media player instead of notifications for Cast media controls

New Cast Media Controls









While the current functionality mirrors the old Cast notifications, there's hope for expanded options in future updates. The new Cast media controls are available in version 23.44.14 of Google Play services, which is rolling out to Android devices now. Users can anticipate receiving the update within a few days if it's not yet available.The introduction of the new Android media player with Android 11 marked a turning point for built-in media playback capabilities. Over time, the media player gained enhanced features, including input switching, improved visuals, and functions linked to updated APIs.Cast media controls, introduced in 2017 , initially sparked confusion and controversy. Users were unaware that others could see their media choices, and some inadvertently interrupted media playback for others while dismissing the unexpected notifications. Google responded by adding the option to disable Cast notifications entirely.The shift of Cast controls to the Android media player streamlines media management and aligns with the overall Android experience. While the current functionality is limited, future updates may bring additional features and enhance the overall Cast media control experience.