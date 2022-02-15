 Android 12 borrows app icon installation feature from iOS - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Android Apps Google

Android 12 borrows app icon installation feature from iOS

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Android 12 borrows app icon installation feature from iOS
Google has released a new feature for Android 12 that is "borrowed" from iOS. It gives users a visual look at the status of an app as it is being downloaded and then installed from the Google Play Store onto their Pixels. This is called the Android 12 install icons signifier.

While this feature doesn't work exactly like the one on iOS, it does have a circular progress bar that appears on the user's home screen to let him know how close the app is to being downloaded and then installed. When finished, the icon will appear on an open spot on the handset's  home screen. Mishaal Rahman, the Senior Technical Editor for Esper, believes that this is all tied into Google's "play as you download" feature.


Google announced last summer this new feature for Android. With "play as you download," Android users can start playing a game even while it is being downloaded on the phone. Right now, a limited number of games support this feature. You'll know if  you have this enabled on your phone because if it is, the "Install" button in the Play Store will turn into a "Play" button before a game is finished downloading.

According to a tweet from Rahman, the 14 games that support "play as you download" include:

  • Baldi's Basics Classics.
  • Black Hole Hero: Vice Vegas Rope Mafia.
  • Chicken Gun.
  • Extreme Balancer 3.
  • Hillside Drive: car racing.
  • Memes Wars.
  • My Town Home Family Doll House.
  • My Town: Farm Animal Games.
  • My Town: Police Station Game.
  • My Town: Shopping Mall Game.
  • My Town: Stores Dress up Game.
  • PPSSPP-PSP emulator.
  • Spin Voyage: Coin simulation.
  • SpikeFotressBox.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's Spatial Audio feature is getting quite popular; bringing more listeners to Apple Music
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple's Spatial Audio feature is getting quite popular; bringing more listeners to Apple Music
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: H2 2021 smackdown yields new 5G speed champion
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: H2 2021 smackdown yields new 5G speed champion
T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update
NVIDIA rolls out new Shield Experience Upgrade to fix Android 11 update issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA rolls out new Shield Experience Upgrade to fix Android 11 update issues
Audio-Technica launches affordable earphones with long-lasting battery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Audio-Technica launches affordable earphones with long-lasting battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless