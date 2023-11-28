Android 14 has a native screenshot detection system and apps are finally using it

Android 14









Important to note is the fact that the app is only informed of the screenshot action and not the actual contents of the screen. It's up to the app developer to determine what was on the screen when the screenshot was taken.





App Developers can then take various actions, such as notifying the other party in a messaging app that a screenshot has been captured.







Still, apps can still make use of older APIs for stricter control, which allow them to completely block the screenshot functionality. These older APIs can be seen at work in some banking and video streaming apps to protect sensitive data or copyright content.





The official Android API for screenshot detection simplifies the process for app developers, eliminating the need for custom workarounds like those used by Snapchat. However, users should continue to exercise caution when taking screenshots of conversations and other sensitive content, as the other party may be notified — or simply exercise common sense when it comes to taking screenshots of private content.