Android 12 will make opening multiple Chrome windows possible for a more convenient browsing

Google Chrome will let you open multiple windows with Android 12

XDA-Developers has discovered multiple code changes tagged with a "multi-instance" tag, referring to the mentioned Google Chrome feature. Among the new code changes, there's a "new window" button to the context menu of Google Chrome, to be used when the device enters split-screen mode.



When you tap on the "new window" button, understandably a new instance of Chrome will be opened in the other half of your phone's screen. Once a second Chrome instance is open, a new window will appear in the context menu dubbed "manage windows". The new window will list all the active instances, which window is in focus, the title of the active tab in each window, and a number to showcase how many tabs each window has open.







Other Android 12 features to be excited for

Android 12 is shaping to be a promising major update to all supporting Android smartphones. Firstly, we have the "Material You" redesign with new playful and vibrant interface visuals, bringing a much-needed revamp to the looks of the operating system.







