Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Mini Apple roadmap takes us from next year's iPhone 17 line to the two 2026 foldable models

By
0comments
Mini Apple roadmap takes us from next year's iPhone 17 line to the two 2026 foldable models
Haitong Analyst Jeff Pu has become a legitimate source of Apple information over the last couple of years. While Pu has yet to reach the legendary status that TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo has hit, he still provides fans of Apple products with timely information. For example, the analyst now has delivered to clients a mini roadmap for Apple starting with next year's iPhone. Pu expects the iPhone 17 line to kick off a strong cycle for Apple's most important product.

Pu says that the combination of Apple Intelligence, the iPhone's AI initiative, combined with a redesign, additional memory, and upgrades from current iPhone owners will drive a strong cycle starting in 2025. The analyst expects to see the iPhone 17 series attracting interest from current iPhone owners who purchased their current devices sometime between 2021-2023. 

The redesign that Pu mentions could be the one expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models and includes under-display Face ID and a smaller Dynamic Island. Those changes might not take place next year. However, in 2025 we could see the iPhone 17 equipped with an Always-On screen and the ProMotion display. That would mean a 120Hz refresh rate for the base model. 

Pu expects that the rumored iPhone 17 Slim model could lead the strong cycle he predicts as this new variant replaces the iPhone 17 Plus. It will reportedly beat out the iPhone 17 Pro Max to become the highest-priced iPhone starting at $1,299. But this price seems steep based on the phone's specs. The device will supposedly sport a 6.65-inch ProMotion display (which, if true, would mean that all iPhone 17 models will have ProMotion and a 120Hz refresh rate).

The first foldable iPhone is expected to be a clamshell flipper. - Mini Apple roadmap takes us from next year&#039;s iPhone 17 line to the two 2026 foldable models
The first foldable iPhone is expected to be a clamshell flipper.

The iPhone 17 Slim will have an A19 chipset, not the A19 Pro, which means that despite the pricing, performance-wise the iPhone 17 Slim will be closer to the base model than the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Slim will also have 8GB of RAM while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have 12GB of RAM according to rumors. 

The new design of the iPhone 17 Slim means a change in the location of the rear camera array from the top left corner to the top center of the rear panel. And the most expensive iPhone model could be carrying only two cameras on the back panel. This new device better have quite a design because power users, especially for the price, are going to say "No way." Yet Pu sees this model leading the strong cycle he forecasts starting in 2025.

Recommended Stories
In 2026, Pu sees Apple releasing both the foldable iPhone and the iPad/Mac foldable hybrid. The latter will have a 20.3-inch display when open and the former will be a clamshell foldable like the Motorola Razr. Both will be released in the second half of 2026 according to Pu.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Potential T-Mobile customer seeking to "test drive" the service for free is lied to by a company rep
Potential T-Mobile customer seeking to "test drive" the service for free is lied to by a company rep
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away

Latest News

T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
All four iPhone 17 models will receive a huge camera upgrade
All four iPhone 17 models will receive a huge camera upgrade
Why Tim Cook thinks you’ll upgrade to an iPhone 16 model; is he right?
Why Tim Cook thinks you’ll upgrade to an iPhone 16 model; is he right?
The battery champ Moto G Power 5G 2023 sells for under $200 on Amazon
The battery champ Moto G Power 5G 2023 sells for under $200 on Amazon
The fancy Pixel Tablet is charmingly discounted on Amazon right now; save while you can
The fancy Pixel Tablet is charmingly discounted on Amazon right now; save while you can
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless