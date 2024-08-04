Mini Apple roadmap takes us from next year's iPhone 17 line to the two 2026 foldable models

Haitong Analyst Jeff Pu has become a legitimate source of Apple information over the last couple of years. While Pu has yet to reach the legendary status that TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo has hit, he still provides fans of Apple products with timely information. For example, the analyst now has delivered to clients a mini roadmap for Apple starting with next year's iPhone. Pu expects the iPhone 17 line to kick off a strong cycle for Apple's most important product.





Pu says that the combination of Apple Intelligence, the iPhone's AI initiative, combined with a redesign, additional memory, and upgrades from current iPhone owners will drive a strong cycle starting in 2025. The analyst expects to see the iPhone 17 series attracting interest from current iPhone owners who purchased their current devices sometime between 2021-2023.





The redesign that Pu mentions could be the one expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models and includes under-display Face ID and a smaller Dynamic Island. Those changes might not take place next year. However, in 2025 we could see the iPhone 17 equipped with an Always-On screen and the ProMotion display. That would mean a 120Hz refresh rate for the base model.





Pu expects that the rumored iPhone 17 Slim model could lead the strong cycle he predicts as this new variant replaces the iPhone 17 Plus. It will reportedly beat out the iPhone 17 Pro Max to become the highest-priced iPhone starting at $1,299 . But this price seems steep based on the phone's specs. The device will supposedly sport a 6.65-inch ProMotion display (which, if true, would mean that all iPhone 17 models will have ProMotion and a 120Hz refresh rate).









The iPhone 17 Slim will have an A19 chipset, not the A19 Pro, which means that despite the pricing, performance-wise the iPhone 17 Slim will be closer to the base model than the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Slim will also have 8GB of RAM while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have 12GB of RAM according to rumors.





The new design of the iPhone 17 Slim means a change in the location of the rear camera array from the top left corner to the top center of the rear panel. And the most expensive iPhone model could be carrying only two cameras on the back panel. This new device better have quite a design because power users, especially for the price, are going to say "No way." Yet Pu sees this model leading the strong cycle he forecasts starting in 2025.



In 2026, Pu sees Apple releasing both the foldable iPhone and the iPad/Mac foldable hybrid. The latter will have a 20.3-inch display when open and the former will be a clamshell foldable like the Motorola Razr. Both will be released in the second half of 2026 according to Pu.

