Amazon updates its Android app interface with Rufus AI features
Like many major retailers, Amazon has its own dedicated app. Recently, the Amazon app for Android has seen a few updates. Now, it is getting another small refresh, along with the integration of the Rufus AI shopping assistant.
A new Rufus button has been added to the app
In late August, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, Rufus, started rolling out to US customers. However, a new report reveals that with the latest app update, it looks like the AI tool is becoming available on even more devices. If you're not seeing the changes yet, try force stopping the app and reopening it.
When you fire up the Amazon app on Android, you'll see some fresh changes, like a sleeker search bar and the disappearance of that blue gradient we've all been used to for years. The top section is now much slimmer, with compact tabs for store categories and a more low-key delivery location display.
Amazon app for Android before and after the latest update. | Image credit – 9to5Google
Recently viewed items are now blended into banner ads, and there's a new Rufus icon in the bottom navbar. Tapping it lets you access info on products or services instantly. Rufus makes it easier to compare products quickly, which is pretty handy since the Amazon app's single-product view can feel a bit limiting.
Most of the other updates are pretty minor and revolve around the new AI tool. For instance, when you're checking out a product, you might notice a little expandable tab that lets you ask questions or find quick answers about it. Everything else, like your account info and the usual features, is pretty much unchanged from earlier versions of the Amazon Android app.
I think this little tweak to the app should make things easier for users, especially with the new Rufus button, which can really cut down on time spent browsing. Amazon has been working on different AI projects lately, and Rufus is just one of them. The company is also gearing up to roll out a supercharged version of Alexa later this fall, but this AI-enhanced Alexa might cost up to $10 a month. Don't worry, though. The classic Alexa will still be free to use.
