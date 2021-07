Amazon requests FCC permission to use radar sensors for sleep tracking on future devices

Future Amazon Echo may use radar for contactless sleep-tracking features

Google has already used a radar to track your sleep in the latest Google Nest Hub Smart display, and now it seems Amazon has set upon providing the same option, at least judging by a recent FCC filing discovered by Bloomberg Amazon has filed a document with the FCC, asking for permission to use radar to deliver contactless sleep-tracking features in its future products. The same technology will make it possible to control an Echo device with hand gestures. Currently, you can do that with the Google Nest Hub and Pixel 4 phones.The filing suggests that sleep tracking can improve awareness and contribute to better sleep hygiene, which will, generally, help improve users' health. The radar sensors will help users identify or at least recognize potential sleep issues, the document also suggests.Google's system for the same thing was originally called Project Soli, and it is not available with the Pixel 5 . However, earlier, Google has stated it has not abandoned the technology completely, and it will show up in future products, although it is unclear when and on which ones.The Amazon document submitted to the FCC does not give details on how the company is planning to use radar sensors. The document does not reveal what else to expect about the upcoming Echo Show either. Currently, the latest Echo is the Echo Show 10, but older Amazon Echo devices can also benefit from radar sleep tracking and possible gesture control tech.