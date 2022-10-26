Amazon has the latest Apple iPad mini for $100 less than its original price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At the beginning of September BestBuy had an impressive $100 discount on the iPad mini 6 (the latest model). Now we are nearing the end of October, and Amazon has popped up with a similar deal for Apple's small powerhouse of a tablet, dropping the price of the iPad Mini 6 yet again at $100!
The good news is that if you choose to either upgrade to 256GB of storage or have cellular connectivity on your iPad mini 6, you still get a $100 (15%) discount. In fact, you can have both upgrades and still get $100 (13%) shaved off of the original price tag.
If you decide to get the iPad mini 6 with cellular you will also have the convenience of 5G connectivity in your hands, allowing you to operate on the small tablet and unleash its full potential no matter where you are. If you plan to travel a lot, it is worth considering the upgrade.
Apple’s small tiny iPad model is the perfect companion if you want to stay light and keep things compact while still having a larger screen to exercise your creativity and productivity on. And that’s especially true when you throw an Apple pencil in the mix.
Grab your new iPad mini for $100 less right here!
All color options of Apple’s iPad mini 6 are currently enjoying this awesome 20% discount on Amazon: Pink, Purple, Space Gray, Starlight. The particular model we are talking about here is the one that has WiFi only (no cellular connectivity) and comes with 64GB of storage.
The good news is that if you choose to either upgrade to 256GB of storage or have cellular connectivity on your iPad mini 6, you still get a $100 (15%) discount. In fact, you can have both upgrades and still get $100 (13%) shaved off of the original price tag.
You can argue that the iPad mini 6 is the best small tablet on the market at the moment, with Apple’s powerful A15 Bionic chipset inside, an 8.3-inch IPS LCD screen, solid battery life, and some outstanding speakers for a tablet this size. And unlike Apple’s iPhones, the iPad mini 6 comes with a USB-C port that allows faster file transfers.
If you decide to get the iPad mini 6 with cellular you will also have the convenience of 5G connectivity in your hands, allowing you to operate on the small tablet and unleash its full potential no matter where you are. If you plan to travel a lot, it is worth considering the upgrade.
Apple’s small tiny iPad model is the perfect companion if you want to stay light and keep things compact while still having a larger screen to exercise your creativity and productivity on. And that’s especially true when you throw an Apple pencil in the mix.
Things that are NOT allowed: