This extraordinary new deal makes an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet a 2024 must-buy
They say age is just a number you shouldn't pay a lot of attention to, but if you're looking to buy one of the best tablets out there, that's not exactly true. If you're on a tight budget, however, you're obviously unlikely to be able to afford the latest and greatest slates around, making something like the 2019-released Fire HD 10 certainly worth considering all of a sudden... at the right price.
$59.99 absolutely feels right, especially for a 64GB storage variant. That's way lower than the typical price charged by Amazon for the newest Fire HD 10 edition in a 32 gig configuration, which of course means that you need to make quite a few compromises to secure this better-than-ever Woot deal on the 2019 generation.
First and foremost, you should be advised that the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling "Amazon refurbished" units at 60 bucks a pop. Those are unlikely to look as good as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices (which are unfortunately no longer available anywhere around the nation), but their "full" functionality is "tested and verified" by none other than the tablet's maker. Oh, and you also get a respectable 90-day Amazon warranty.
Compared to the 2023-released Fire HD 10, this massively discounted oldie is naturally inferior in almost every way, packing a slower processor, less memory, less battery life, and lower-quality cameras, not to mention thicker screen bezels, a chunkier overall profile, and a bulkier figure.
But for $59.99, you should probably count yourselves lucky that you'll receive a Full HD display here, as well as a battery big enough to keep the lights on for up to 12 hours of typical use between charges, a reasonably powerful octa-core chipset, and always handy hands-free Alexa assistance.
Are you looking at the absolute best budget tablet available right now? Probably not, but the bang for buck is virtually unrivaled, and you really don't have to sacrifice a lot of things... if you hurry. Technically, Woot's crazy new refurbished deal is set to last an entire week, but something tells us the e-tailer might run out of inventory much sooner than that.
