Amazon ends support for the PhotosPlus subscription service
Up Next:
Amazon is in the process of informing customers who own the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition that they will no longer be able to use its main feature. The smart display that was launched last year allows users to display their favorite pictures, although this feature comes with a price tag attached to it.
The images displayed rotate every 30 seconds for an indefinite period. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen any longer since Amazon has decided to end support for the PhotosPlus subscription-based service.
According to Amazon, after the subscription period ends, photos will no longer be the primary home screen content on the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition. On the bright side, owners can continue to use the 25GB of Amazon Photos storage.
In a statement for The Verge, Amazon spokesperson Courtney Ramirez said that the company discontinued the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition back in March, which is probably one of the main reasons it decided to cancel the PhotosPlus subscription service too.
Also, Ramirez says that Amazon regularly evaluates its products and services based on customer feedback. Sadly, in this case, it appears that not too many people were interested in paying for the service nor buying the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition.
If you’re still interested in turning your Echo Show device into a digital photo display, simply head to Settings / Clock & Photo Display or by saying “Alexa, start Photo Frame.”
For a mere $2 fee per month, Echo Show 8 Photo Edition owners can subscribe to Amazon’s PhotosPlus service. Thanks to this service, users can make photos “the primary content you see” on their Echo Show 8 Photos Edition smart display.
The images displayed rotate every 30 seconds for an indefinite period. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen any longer since Amazon has decided to end support for the PhotosPlus subscription-based service.
In an email sent to users, Amazon explains that it will “automatically cancel your PhotosPlus subscription on September 12.” Users can continue to enjoy the benefits of PhotosPlus until that day though.
According to Amazon, after the subscription period ends, photos will no longer be the primary home screen content on the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition. On the bright side, owners can continue to use the 25GB of Amazon Photos storage.
In a statement for The Verge, Amazon spokesperson Courtney Ramirez said that the company discontinued the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition back in March, which is probably one of the main reasons it decided to cancel the PhotosPlus subscription service too.
Also, Ramirez says that Amazon regularly evaluates its products and services based on customer feedback. Sadly, in this case, it appears that not too many people were interested in paying for the service nor buying the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition.
If you’re still interested in turning your Echo Show device into a digital photo display, simply head to Settings / Clock & Photo Display or by saying “Alexa, start Photo Frame.”
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: