5G

Latest ad for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro shows how to get certain movie effects on a low budget

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 27, 2020, 12:57 AM
Latest ad for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro shows how to get certain movie effects on a low budget
Apple released a new iPhone 12 Pro commercial today called "Make movies like the movies." The ad, which runs for a minute, shows amateur filmmakers using the iPhone 12 Pro to film their movies. The iPhone is considered to be one of the best handsets when it comes to recording video; the latest iteration of Apple's "Pro" smartphone line is the only one "that can shoot, edit and playback in Dolby Vision."

The most interesting part of the video is how the filmmakers, obviously dealing with low budgets, can capture certain effects by using items like a dolly, a skateboard, or a fishing pole. Users can trim video on the iPhone and even slow down the parts of a video that warrant a slow-motion view.



The iPhone 12 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max both carry Wide, Ultra-wide, and Telephoto cameras. Video features include HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps, and Audio zoom. While recording 4K video, you can shoot 8MP still photos.

You'll probably see this video plastered all over your television screens this week co-sponsored by one of the major U.S. carriers. For example, the video that is included with this article includes the Verizon name and logo at the end.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
$1099 amazon $1155 ebay $1300 iPhone 12 Pro 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

