YouTube Shorts beta is being released in the US

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 17, 2021, 6:55 AM
YouTube is launching a beta version of its short-form video platform -- YouTube Shorts -- in the United States. YouTube Shorts is similar to the popular TikTok and Instagram Reels. The total length of your creation can be 60 seconds but you can record files of up to 15 seconds with your phone’s camera. That’s why YouTube Shorts has incorporated the possibility to upload multiple videos and edit them.

YouTube has included the options to add music to these clips, slow them down, or speed them up. You can also import multiple clips into a single footage file. Further features of YouTube Shorts include adding time-based text to the videos and adding soundtrack songs to them.

According to Google, YouTube Shorts is going to have a catalog of millions of songs from 250 labels and publishers. These include big companies such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment. With YouTube Shorts you will also be able to copy music tracks from other Shorts. YouTube is planning to widen the spectrum of this audio sampling feature to all YouTube videos. A link of the original source of the audio sample will be displayed on your YouTube Short.
 
Right now you can watch YouTube Shorts in the Home tab of the YouTube app but in the future a dedicated Shorts tab is expected to appear in the app.

