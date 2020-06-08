Xiaomi's next flagship tipped to come with 16GB of RAM

The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 was expected to have 16GB of RAM but that didn't come to be. Now a new rumor claims that the company's next flagship will be equipped with 16GB of RAM.



The leak doesn't say which phone it would be, nor does it dole out any other details regarding the handset. According to rumors, the company does have two flagship phones in the pipeline. One would apparently be a part of the The leak doesn't say which phone it would be, nor does it dole out any other details regarding the handset. According to rumors, the company does have two flagship phones in the pipeline. One would apparently be a part of the Mi Mix series, and it will be called the Mi Mix 4.



The other is apparently named Mi 10S Pro and it's tipped to feature a 144MP camera.



Both phones are expected to sport a 120Hz curved screen and they might arrive in the second half of the year.



There are just a couple of handsets with 16GB of RAM on the market right now



Earlier this year Samsung announced that it has Earlier this year Samsung announced that it has started mass producing 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and thus it makes sense to expect more 16GB RAM phones in the future.



16GB could very well be an overkill and smartphones don't necessarily need that much. That's perhaps the reason why Apple doesn't chase RAM numbers. However, now that we are in the 5G era, that argument might get invalidated.



So, while we don't know how credible this leak is, one thing is for sure: Xiaomi and other Android manufacturers will be releasing phones with 16GB of RAM sooner or later.





