Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi's next flagship tipped to come with 16GB of RAM

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 08, 2020, 10:13 AM
Xiaomi's next flagship tipped to come with 16GB of RAM
The Xiaomi Black Shark 3 was expected to have 16GB of RAM but that didn't come to be. Now a new rumor claims that the company's next flagship will be equipped with 16GB of RAM.

The leak doesn't say which phone it would be, nor does it dole out any other details regarding the handset. According to rumors, the company does have two flagship phones in the pipeline. One would apparently be a part of the Mi Mix series, and it will be called the Mi Mix 4. 

The other is apparently named Mi 10S Pro and it's tipped to feature a 144MP camera.

Both phones are expected to sport a 120Hz curved screen and they might arrive in the second half of the year.

There are just a couple of handsets with 16GB of RAM on the market right now


Currently, 16GB of RAM is something of a novelty. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Nubia Red Magic 5G are two phones that offer this much RAM.

Earlier this year Samsung announced that it has started mass producing 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and thus it makes sense to expect more 16GB RAM phones in the future. 

16GB could very well be an overkill and smartphones don't necessarily need that much. That's perhaps the reason why Apple doesn't chase RAM numbers.  However, now that we are in the 5G era, that argument might get invalidated.  

So, while we don't know how credible this leak is, one thing is for sure: Xiaomi and other Android manufacturers will be releasing phones with 16GB of RAM sooner or later.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!
Popular stories
Fast charging is more important than long battery life
Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless