Why use a VPN?

But why do you need a VPN?

Traveler’s peace of mind. Whenever you are abroad, public Wi-Fi is super convenient. But it can also be super shady, since it’s accessible to everyone around you. With Surfshark’s encryption, your data stays safe from prying eyes. You can even activate a Kill Switch — if the VPN server goes dark, your device won’t send any data through the now unsecured network.

Geo-locked streaming services. It’s an annoyance that some Netflix shows are geo-locked for whatever corporate reason there is. Want to stream the first 5 seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Log in to your VPN and go through a European server. Noice, toit!

Access geo-restricted websites. If you travel a lot, you may have noticed that the Internet is not as free in some countries as it is in others. A VPN will allow you to stay connected to your favorite web places to frequent. Just make sure you download and set up your VPN app before the trip, as some countries block VPN software downloads.

Leverage price discrimination. Some businesses have different pricing policies for different areas.









What does Surfshark offer?





Support for PC, Mac, Android, iOS, FireTV, PlayStation, Xbox

Multi-device support — connect the whole family

Kill Switch — if the VPN server goes down, your device doesn’t just keep using the Internet

MultiHop — go through a double VPN layer

Whitelister — allow some apps or websites to use your real IP, VPN stays on for all the rest

CleanWeb — block malware, phishing, and tracking attempts

Surfshark Alert — get notified if your data has been exposed in a discovered data leak

Surfshark Search — private, ad-free search engine with no tracking attached







