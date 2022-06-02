 What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro? Apparently, everything - PhoneArena
Not all leaks are made equal. Seldom do you get to know everything about an upcoming smartphone in one go. But this time this is precisely the case. Prominent tipster @Onleaks has teamed up with Giznext to bring everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro.

In the dedicated article, the pair spare no details on Samsung’s upcoming rugged smartphone. Renders showcase a rather familiar, if a bit boring design - this phone is clearly made to be tough, not pretty.

It is almost strange to see a Samsung with such thick bezels and a notch in 2022. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro will likely have a body made out of hard plastic. The surface seems to be textured, adding additional grip and reducing the likelihood of accidental drops.

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro will be one bulky headset. It will be a full centimeter thick and will weigh about 235 grams. The display will be 6.6 inches, but the bezels will add to the size of the phone.

And if renders were not exciting enough on their own, we were also treated with a full specification sheet. The display will be a TFT panel, with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2408) and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The camera module of the XCover6 Pro will feature 2 cameras - a 50MP primary one, and a wide angle one with either an 8MP or 12MP sensor. The selfie camera will have a 13MP sensor.

The Samsung XCover6 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G. The chipset offers respectable power for a mid-tier SoC, so performance should be no concern for most average users.

The device will have a 4,050 mAh battery, which promises respectable battery life. For the moment, only one configuration is known - with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Naturally, the device comes equipped with IP68 certification, making it both water and dust-resistant.
