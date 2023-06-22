Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vimeo – the ad-free YouTube alternative catering to businesses and content creators – is diving into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is joining the ranks of big tech giants striving to enhance user experience through AI integration in their tools and features.

Starting in July, Vimeo will roll out new AI-powered video tools to make editing and creating videos easier for its users. With the new AI tools added to the video editor, you can easily create new scripts, cut out unnecessary parts of your video, and record footage with the help of a built-in teleprompter.

Using generative AI, the new tools can generate scripts based on a few words or guidelines from the user. You can even choose the tone of the script, whether formal, casual, direct, confident, inspiring, or funny.


Thanks to the integrated AI, you can also edit your videos using a text-based editor. This means you can remove text to trim your video, getting rid of “ums,” “uhs,” and long pauses that can spoil your video.

Image Credit–Vimeo - Vimeo introduces AI-Powered video editing features
Another handy feature is the built-in teleprompter, allowing you to speak to the camera with a script right in front of you. These AI video editing tools are designed to help beginners or those who don’t have much time or experience in editing create their video content effortlessly.

Image Credit–Vimeo - Vimeo introduces AI-Powered video editing features
Vimeo discovered through research that more than 50% of its users multitask while creating videos. Some people even retake their videos multiple times, struggling to get it right. That’s why Vimeo’s new editing capabilities are focused on supporting entry-level creators who lack the necessary skills, time, or resources to achieve their goals.

The new AI-powered video tools will be available for a free trial to users under the Standard, Advanced, and Enterprise plans. The Standard plan is $20 per month (billed annually), while the pricing of the Enterprise plan will be determined by the sales team based on individual needs.

