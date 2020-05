Upgrade your work desk with these sub-$10 wireless charger deals

98ZBNOWH

If you find yourself at your desk all day working from home, a wireless charger setup is incredibly useful to have around to top up your phone throughout the day. This Amazon deal offers an excellent value for a wireless charging pad and fast charging outlet adapter.The Aukey wireless charging pad offers up to 10W charging speeds for any Qi-supported device with a slim, minimalistic design and small footprint. It’s also outfitted with temperature detection to prevent potential safety hazards and works with most phone cases too. The charging pad is normally $10.99, which is a good value already, but you can get 46% off with the coupon code, dropping the price dramatically.Of course, any wireless charger is limited in speed by the outlet adapter it’s connected to. You’ll need a compatible adapter to reach maximum charging speed, and the Aukey 18W charger is another value find that’s on sale right now. The charger supports Power Delivery 3.0 for fast charging compatible devices, and the brand says it’s fast enough to charge an iPhone XS halfway from empty in half an hour using a wired connection. It’s plenty fast enough to power the wireless charging pad at full speed, too.The charging adapter is normally $15, but you can slash half off the price with the code. The only caveat is that the charger is USB-C, not USB-A, but with the increasing ubiquity of USB-C cables, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the proper cable. Both the adapter and charging pad are around half off, making it a good time to take the plunge for an affordable wireless charging setup.