Accessories Deals Amazon

Upgrade your work desk with these sub-$10 wireless charger deals

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
May 19, 2020, 1:49 PM
Upgrade your work desk with these sub-$10 wireless charger deals
If you find yourself at your desk all day working from home, a wireless charger setup is incredibly useful to have around to top up your phone throughout the day. This Amazon deal offers an excellent value for a wireless charging pad and fast charging outlet adapter.

The Aukey wireless charging pad offers up to 10W charging speeds for any Qi-supported device with a slim, minimalistic design and small footprint. It’s also outfitted with temperature detection to prevent potential safety hazards and works with most phone cases too. The charging pad is normally $10.99, which is a good value already, but you can get 46% off with the coupon code 98ZBNOWH, dropping the price dramatically.


Of course, any wireless charger is limited in speed by the outlet adapter it’s connected to. You’ll need a compatible adapter to reach maximum charging speed, and the Aukey 18W charger is another value find that’s on sale right now. The charger supports Power Delivery 3.0 for fast charging compatible devices, and the brand says it’s fast enough to charge an iPhone XS halfway from empty in half an hour using a wired connection. It’s plenty fast enough to power the wireless charging pad at full speed, too.

The charging adapter is normally $15, but you can slash half off the price with the code NHLYS6HM. The only caveat is that the charger is USB-C, not USB-A, but with the increasing ubiquity of USB-C cables, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the proper cable. Both the adapter and charging pad are around half off, making it a good time to take the plunge for an affordable wireless charging setup.


FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-49%
Upgrade your work desk with these sub-$10 wireless charger deals
Upgrade your work desk with these sub-$10 wireless charger deals
Woot has three different Apple Watch generations on sale at great prices
Expires in - 9h 32minWoot has three different Apple Watch generations on sale at great prices
-$200
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G deals are back on
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G deals are back on
-$100
Apple's HomePod goes back down to its lowest ever price, hinting at impending sequel
Apple's HomePod goes back down to its lowest ever price, hinting at impending sequel
Multiple US retailers have Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at hefty discounts
Multiple US retailers have Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at hefty discounts
The Galaxy Note 20 will be great, but not as great as this deeply discounted Galaxy Note 10
The Galaxy Note 20 will be great, but not as great as this deeply discounted Galaxy Note 10

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless