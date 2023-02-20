Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

UK carrier BT launches a new IoT National Roaming SIM service for businesses

UK carrier BT launches a new IoT National Roaming SIM service for businesses
UK carrier BT recently announced that it has launched its IoT National Roaming SIMs for businesses, which will keep smart devices connected regardless of where they are in the UK, according to the company. The new SIMs work mainly on EE's network — because EE is a subsidiary of BT — but can also connect to the networks of other UK carriers when necessary, ensuring that data is relayed quickly and reliably wherever you are.

According to BT, its new service will be particularly useful for courier and delivery companies because it will provide delivery workers with reliable and fast network access in any location, regardless of whether they are in a big city or a rural area. Also, delivery drivers will be able to use the new IoT service to access important information in real-time, such as fuel efficiency and changes to delivery schedules.

With BT's new IoT national roaming service, businesses will also have access to a secure management portal, which will let them protect important data and keep an eye on all their smart devices.

BT is offering its new IoT national roaming service at the same price as its pay-as-you-use IoT SIM service, which means businesses using the new IoT SIMs will only pay for the data they use.

BT's new offering sounds great, but if you are a regular user, you probably won't have any use for the carrier's new IoT national roaming service. However, if you are in the market for a new smartphone and a new data plan, you can visit our best EE phone deals article, where you can find great deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out
Samsung's first software update for the Galaxy S23 series is already rolling out
UK carrier BT launches a new IoT National Roaming SIM service for businesses
UK carrier BT launches a new IoT National Roaming SIM service for businesses
This TCL mid-ranger with 5G and a gorgeous AMOLED screen is an excellent bargain right now
This TCL mid-ranger with 5G and a gorgeous AMOLED screen is an excellent bargain right now
Reliable tipster reveals how Android phones in India will differ from the rest of the world
Reliable tipster reveals how Android phones in India will differ from the rest of the world
Well, the Apple Watch just saved another life with its insistence and accurate sensors
Well, the Apple Watch just saved another life with its insistence and accurate sensors
Fitbit to discontinue Adventures and Challenges, Open Groups, and Fitbit Studio
Fitbit to discontinue Adventures and Challenges, Open Groups, and Fitbit Studio

Popular stories

T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
T-Mobile will make a hugely unpopular change to its plans 'as early as May 2023'
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
People react to Galaxy S23 Ultra: Glad I bought the Pixel 6! This looks like iPhone, Huawei, Sony
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Amazon discount makes M1 iPad Air (2022) an even better deal than usual
Google Pixel 7 + 12 months of T-Mobile service = Incredible new Mint Mobile deal
Google Pixel 7 + 12 months of T-Mobile service = Incredible new Mint Mobile deal
Samsung's One UI 5.1 sharply reduces the battery life of Galaxy handsets
Samsung's One UI 5.1 sharply reduces the battery life of Galaxy handsets
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless