This was not everything from Apple for 2022 - see what is yet to come
2
As we are moving past Apple’s biggest event of the year, many are already setting their sights on what the Cupertino company is yet to announce in the following months. In all likelihood, this is not everything from Apple for 2022.
Odds are that Apple will hold another event in the fall. While a precise date is difficult to set, the event should take place in mid-to-late October, or early November at the latest. Apple’s last event of the year traditionally focuses on Macs and iPads, so it is only natural to ask - what is coming?
For the iPad Pro, we expect a similar lineup to that of last year. Namely, an 11-inch version, and a 12.9-inch one with mini-LED. The smaller model is unlikely to adopt the costly display technology due to weight concerns.
For the entry-level iPad, we can expect updated internals, the addition of Apple Pencil support and a more boxy design, to reflect Apple’s newer design language. All in all, the standard iPad is set to receive its biggest upgrade ever.
Beyond new iPads, Apple is expected to announce updated versions of the MacBook Pro 14” and MacBook Pro 16”, powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. All in all, it looks like Apple is gearing up for an interesting fall.
Odds are that Apple will hold another event in the fall. While a precise date is difficult to set, the event should take place in mid-to-late October, or early November at the latest. Apple’s last event of the year traditionally focuses on Macs and iPads, so it is only natural to ask - what is coming?
According to most sources, there are no less than two iPads on the horizon. Most analysts (like Mark Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter) predict that an iPad Pro with an M2 chip will make its debut, alongside an upgraded entry-level iPad with a revamped design.
For the iPad Pro, we expect a similar lineup to that of last year. Namely, an 11-inch version, and a 12.9-inch one with mini-LED. The smaller model is unlikely to adopt the costly display technology due to weight concerns.
Some analysts have speculated that we could see a new design for the iPad Pro, with slimmer bezels and a bigger Apple logo to facilitate MagSafe charging. Unfortunately, we will not be seeing the debut of Apple’s rumored gigantic 14-inch iPad, nor will we see an iPad with an OLED panel.
For the entry-level iPad, we can expect updated internals, the addition of Apple Pencil support and a more boxy design, to reflect Apple’s newer design language. All in all, the standard iPad is set to receive its biggest upgrade ever.
Beyond new iPads, Apple is expected to announce updated versions of the MacBook Pro 14” and MacBook Pro 16”, powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. All in all, it looks like Apple is gearing up for an interesting fall.
Things that are NOT allowed: