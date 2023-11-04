This deal on productivity machine 12.9" iPad Pro will have you in a chokehold

If you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping and secure good deals before they go out of stock, you should definitely check out Amazon subsidiary Woot's offer on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro . It shaves an unbelievable $389 off the price of the productivity beast, making it hard to pass up.





The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is not only one of the best tablets you can buy today, but it's also one of the most remarkable pieces of hardware on the market. That's because Apple has crammed a serious amount of power into this tablet, which is impressive for a device of this size.





It's really sleek and sports a glorious miniLED screen for an immersive viewing experience.





128GB 5G 12.9-inch iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $389 off (32%) $809 99 $1199 Buy at Woot 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB (renewed) mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $35 off (5%) Buy at Amazon





What makes the 2021 iPad Pro special is the desktop-class M1 chip that can easily outperform most laptops out there. It will be able to handle whatever you throw at it without a hitch and its insane raw power means it's a future-proofed device and will serve you well for years to come.





Woot has discounted the cellular model by 32 percent and is selling it for $809.99 instead of $1,199. That's a huge discount for what's essentially a killer productivity machine with a large display.





The improvements that Apple has made to iPadOS make the iPad Pro a multitasking champ, letting you open multiple apps at once and removing the restrictions that previously held the iPad back.





The variant Woot has on sale is 5G-ready so you won't have to worry about finding WiFi, which is great if you are often on the road or like to work in cafes or libraries.





If you want to spend even less, Amazon has the renewed 12.9-inch 128GB WiFi-only iPad on sale. It normally costs $774.95 but the e-commerce giant is currently offering a discount of $34.95 on it.





Go for the device if you need a premium slate that can do nearly everything that a laptop can.