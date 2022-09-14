The only charger you will need: Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN

Buy Ugreen Nexode 140W $149.99

Over the past couple of years, chargers have been a hot topic — you know, since companies stopped bundling them with their phones. One choice users have is to grab an official charger with their purchase. However, many have discovered 3rd party chargers can be much more useful and top up a diverse portfolio of devices with ease.For example, the brand-new Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN charger.— two USB Type C and one USB Type A plug. Its 140 W output can charge a MacBook Pro 16” from 0% to 56% in 30 minutes. If you plug two laptops in the two Type C ports, you still get 65 W of output, which is still enough to steadily juice up most batteries.— the triple ports let you charge a phone, tablet, and laptop all at the same time and the output power is intelligently regulated by the Ugreen Power Dispenser system — your device will not get more power than it needs. Ugreen has packed the charger with all popular Fast Charge protocols, making sure that it’s fully compatible with devices from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Dell, Lenovo, Huawei, and always providing the quickest charging speed.— GaN chargers have been all the rave recently for three reasons — one, they dissipate much less heat, making them very efficient (less energy is wasted). Second, this all allows them to be much smaller for their respective power outputs. Third, GaN chips produce 4kg less carbon per chip compared to silicon chips, as per Ugreen’s GaN partner Navitas. The manufacturer anticipates that GaN chips in the Nexode chargers will save 5,503 tons of carbon from going into the atmosphere.— despite being less of a heat generator, the Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN charger will still take 800 temperature recordings per second and have a thermal protection at the ready to neutralize any risk of overheating.