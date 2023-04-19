The iPhone 15: The real reason you should be excited for









Looks versus Substance: The real selling points of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Internals: Specs still matter



Call me old-fashioned, but I still believe a smartphone’s chipset is one of its most important features. The A17 promises to finally bring 3nm architecture to Apple’s iPhones. It should be noted that the A16 is already grossly overpowered, especially within the context of iOS, but it would be interesting to see how much of an improvement the A17 chip really is.



Call me old-fashioned, but I still believe a smartphone's chipset is one of its most important features. The A17 promises to finally bring 3nm architecture to Apple's iPhones. It should be noted that the A16 is already grossly overpowered, especially within the context of iOS, but it would be interesting to see how much of an improvement the A17 chip really is.

Not least because Qualcomm has recently managed to partially narrow the gap between its high-end Snapdragon SoCs and those powering Apple's iPhones. Even if it only comes down to bragging rights, based on (sometimes misleading) benchmarks, the ultimate question is whether Apple can keep its crown when it comes to performance. And when / if we will see an Android device on top of the Geekbench charts again. This might not be important for everyday consumers, but it holds symbolic value in the world of mobile tech.



The end of the Lightning port

The iPhone 15 lineup (the vanilla models included) will finally ditch the archaic Lightning port that Apple has dogmatically stuck to for so long. It goes without saying that USB-C is vastly superior to the Lightning port in, to my knowledge, all relevant aspects. It is also ridiculous that every other Apple product barring accessories has abandoned the Lighting port and adopted USB-C.







It is very funny to look at how Apple justified giving the MacBook Pro 4 USB-C ports in 2015 and nothing else in terms of connectivity… and then proceeded to do everything in its power to keep the Lightning port on its most mainstream device. Luckily, legislators have seen through Apple’s ridiculous money grad strategy and the Cupertino company will have to reluctantly comply with regulations and adopt the USB-C standard.



But I doubt Apple will go down without a fight. The company considered whether it could keep the Lightning port around for another generation up until 2022. Now, the Cupertino company is looking for other ways to



Additionally, when the Keynote comes will the USB-C be flaunted as a groundbreaking revolution? What will Apple have to say about its obsolete Lightning connector? These are the real bones of contention when it comes to the Phone in 2023. And they are much more compelling than a couple of rounded edges and a red coat of paint. Another big upgrade that warrants a mention is the potential addition of a periscope lens to the iPhone 15 Pro Max . For reference, the latter works by extending the distance light travels within the camera module thus facilitating increased optical zoom.Now would be the time to assert that this update is not only significant for the mobile photography enthusiasts out there. Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have featured periscope lenses for quite some time. Putting the iPhone 15 Pro Max on a leveled playing field in that department is incredibly important, especially when the camera is increasingly becoming a main selling point of many flagships.But there is one last thing that I have to mention… the upgrade that I would like to draw your attention to is neither revolutionary, nor will it make Apple happy or proud. Quite the contrary, actually.The iPhone 15 lineup (the vanilla models included) will finally ditch the archaic Lightning port that Apple has dogmatically stuck to for so long. It goes without saying that USB-C is vastly superior to the Lightning port in, to my knowledge, all relevant aspects. It is also ridiculous that every other Apple product barring accessories has abandoned the Lighting port and adopted USB-C.It is very funny to look at how Apple justified giving the MacBook Pro 4 USB-C ports in 2015 and nothing else in terms of connectivity… and then proceeded to do everything in its power to keep the Lightning port on its most mainstream device. Luckily, legislators have seen through Apple’s ridiculous money grad strategy and the Cupertino company will have to reluctantly comply with regulations and adopt the USB-C standard.But I doubt Apple will go down without a fight. The company considered whether it could keep the Lightning port around for another generation up until 2022. Now, the Cupertino company is looking for other ways to force users to buy proprietary Apple cables . How this plays out is ultimately what I am most excited about this year.Additionally, when the Keynote comes will the USB-C be flaunted as a groundbreaking revolution? What will Apple have to say about its obsolete Lightning connector? These are the real bones of contention when it comes to the Phone in 2023. And they are much more compelling than a couple of rounded edges and a red coat of paint.

Furthermore, the lack of a mechanical switch paves the way for a number of self-made problems such as how the iPhone would be turned on and how it will be hard reset if iOS freezes. Admittedly, Apple will be able to address these issues, but should it?Cupertino’s answer will probably be a resounding ‘yes’. Apple’s ultimate goal for the iPhone is a buttonless, port-less slab of glass and metal, and this is a definitive step in that direction. For better or worse, however, based on recent leaks, we will have to wait an extra year for solid state buttons.