 The best accessories for your Apple Life: Spigen's cases, stands, and batteries - PhoneArena
The best accessories for your Apple Life: Spigen's cases, stands, and batteries

Accessories
Spigen
Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 


Spigen is long known for being a high-quality case manufacturer thanks to a wide portfolio of products that fit great, feel great, and protect devices reliably. In recent years, the company has branched out into making all sorts of accessories to cover consumer needs and currently, the Spigen store is the one-stop shop to buy everything you might need for your brand-new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8, iPads, and many many other tech devices.


In order to be a reliable accessory builder, you must be ready with the products as the customers need them. And you will be happy to know that Spigen is all stocked-up and ready to ship new cases and protectors for the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch models! Plus, any of the Magfit accessories that combine with Apple's MagSafe on iPhones 12 and up are still out there for you to enjoy.

Here are the best cases for iPhone 14 by Spigen:

Ultra Hybrid



If you want to protect your iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro but still be able to enjoy that beautiful Purple color, the Ultra Hybrid is right up your alley. Built with Spigen's proprietary DuraClear material, it's super-transparent and doesn't turn yellow with age! Meanwhile, it provides all the protection an everyday user might need, with raised lips to keep the cameras and screen safe on any surface.

Discover the Ultra Hybrid case


Liquid Air



One of Spigen's most popular models, for good reason. It's a high-quality soft TPU case that feels great in the hand, feels slim, and fits around the phone perfectly. The pattern on the back looks good and provides a firm and secure grip in the hand. Plus, it's dust-repellent, so you don't get smudges of dust sticking on it like on silicon cases.

Discover the Liquid Air case


Tough Armor MagFit



Tough Armor has been very popular among those that demand more extreme protection — maybe you are an active sports person, hiker, or are in the habit of often dropping your phone. Over the years, the Tough Armor has been upgraded — it now features a kickstand, so you can enjoy your iPhone 14 hands-free, and the Tough Armor MagFit moniker denotes that it's compatible with MagSafe and lets other accessories stick to the back of your iPhone as they should.

One Tap Pro MagFit


A convenient holder and charger for your car, all in one. Since it utilizes Apple's MagSafe, strong magnets allow you to just plop your iPhone on the stand and get to driving. You are still free to rotate it in portrait or landscape, to fit your driving needs. The phone will be getting 7.5 W of power to charge up on the road. And yes, it combines perfectly with the Tough Armor MagFit above!

Discover the Tough Armor Mag and One Tap Pro MagFit


Apple Watch Rugged Armor Pro



Compatible with Apple Watch Series 8 through Series 4 (including both SE models), this is an all-in-one case and strap, which gives your Apple Watch that rugged sporty look and provides ultimate protection.

Apple Watch Thin Fit


Conversely, if you prefer to showcase your cool Apple Watch color and use your own strap of choice, the Thin Fit is minimal and fully transparent. There are versions of this case that fit the Apple Watch Series 8 and 7, and a variant for the SE models and Series 4-6.

Discover Spigen Apple Watch cases


AirPods Pro Mag Armor MagFit



A sleek-looking protector that makes your AirPods Pro case stealthy black and protects it from scrapes and scratches. It still supports MagSafe wireless charging and the bigger lanyard on the outside lets you clip them with a carabiner for extra safety.

AirPods Pro Lock Fit


There's nothing more annoying than having your AirPods case spring open, giving the earbuds ample chance to spring out and roll around. The Spigen Lock Fit case for AirPods Pro has an actual lock on the latch, so your case will never open without your explicit intention to do so. This one also has the extra-large lanyard for carabiner securing.

Discover Mag Armor & Lock Fit Cases for the AirPods Pro


iPad 10.2" Rugged Armor Pro



Taking the perfect build of the Rugged Armor for phones, this case fits iPad 10.2" models from 2019 / 2020 / 2021. There's a back shell and a front flap, which folds into a triangle stand, so you can prop up your iPad to enjoy your multimedia easily.

iPad Air 10.9" Urban Fit


A stylish case with a fabric pattern on top, which provides both looks and grip. It has a back shell and a front flap that folds to be a triangle stand. There's also a compartment to hold your Apple Pencil in place as you roam around the city, living your digital nomad lifestyle.

Discover Rugged Armor Pro and Urban Fit Cases for the iPads


Glas.tR EZ Fit for iPhone 14 series



This fitting kit makes it super-easy to install Spigen's glass screen protector (included). An installation tray helps you line up the phone perfectly — you just need to clean the screen, put the phone in the tray, and tap the protector with a finger. It's a durable 9H glass that will keep your screen pristine and be there to take the hit if you have a nasty accident.

Discover EZ Fit for the iPhone 14 series


Spigen ArcHybrid MagFit portable wireless charger


A powerbank that removes the need to carry a cable around — the ArcHybrid Mag will attach to your iPhone 14's MagSafe system magnetically and give it some juice while you are on the go. It offers 7.5 W of power, which is faster than the typical 5 W charge that wireless power banks provide. When you are home, you can charge the ArcHybrid and your iPhone simultaneously via cable, thanks to the passthrough technology.

Discover the ArcHybrid MagFit wireless charger


Cover all the needs for your Apple Life


This is just a slither of your options! Spigen has a wide portfolio to enhance your Apple Life experience and anyone that has chosen a Spigen product knows where to go for their best mobile accessories.

Discover Spigen's full Apple Life collection



