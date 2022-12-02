The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition lauches internationally and comes at a $2000 price tag
As promised, the product of Samsung’s collaboration with Maison Margiela, a French pioneer in haute couture, has hit shelves worldwide - sort of. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition is an exclusive, limited-edition bundle that features a customized version of Samsung’s iconic foldable, in addition to a number of branded items.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now boasts Margie’s signature white color, and is adorned with the brand’s iconic “code”. For reference, the latter is Maison Margiela’s internal categorization of product lineups. The UI has also been altered to match the new theme.
The leather case has received a custom coat of paint to reflect the brand’s aesthetic, while the second case comes with Maison Margie’s coding ring. Both covers are decorated with the 4 stitches that have become a symbol of the fashion house.
Funnily enough, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela actually comes with a charger in the box, as well as a USB-C cable. Given its price tag, however, that is hardly surprising. The bundle will cost potential buyers in Europe some €1,899 (the equivalent of about $2000).
This is one of the few limited-edition Samsung items that is available internationally. Typically, most bundles of this kind rarely make it out of South Korea. Still, there is no indication when (and if) the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela will launch in the US.
Earlier this week, the Korean tech giant posted an unboxing video on its official YouTube channel. Everything form the packaging, through the accessories and to the smartphone itself has been reimagined in light of the French luxury brand’s design language.
The number 11, which stands for accessories, is circled, thus indicating that the Flip is a true fashion piece. The bungle includes no less than 2 cases, which both feature prominent Masion Margiela design elements.
