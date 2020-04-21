The Microsoft News app gets a new logo and COVID-19 news and alerts
The popular news app has now been downloaded over a million times on Android, and is also available on Windows 10 via the Microsoft Store.
Some notable included news sources for politics and opinion articles are The New York Times, FOX News, NBC News, The Washington Post, USA TODAY, CBS News and CNN, BBC News. Available are also sources for entertainment news, celebrity, lifestyle, money and investing, and sports.
The idea behind that app is to seamlessly integrate smartphone notifications, photos and other files between the user's phone and computer. Currently, only select Samsung devices support the app's newest feature, which allows for drag-and-drop functionality between the phone or tablet, and the Windows 10 computer running Your Phone.
Earlier this month, Microsoft also updated their OneDrive app for Android, adding support for Face Unlock, which is part of the official Android 10 biometrics API, as a convenient alternative to the already existing fingerprint unlock option.