The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is official with a premium design and a 14-day battery
18th May marks the global announcement of the Huawei Watch GT Pro. The premium flagship smartwatch will debut in two versions - a titanium edition and a slightly-smaller ceramic one. The two wearables will both feature high-end materials, superb build-quality and similar specifications.
Sizes, Dimensions and Design
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium will be slightly bulkier and will lean more towards a traditionally masculine design. The watch face will add up to 46.6 mm while the screen itself will be a 1.43 inch AMOLED panel, with a resolution of 466x466, and will incorporate sapphire glass for maximum durability. The wearable will be slightly thinner than its predecessor and will have an overall thickness of 10.9 mm.
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic will offer a more delicate take on the smartwatch and likely caters more towards a female audience. The watch face will be slightly smaller at 42.9 mm. Hence, the AMOLED screen is also reduced by a tenth of an inch and comes down to 1.32 inches. The panel will have the same resolution and the screen itself is also made of sapphire glass.
Specifications and Features
Internally, both versions of the device are virtually identical hardware-wise. The Huawei Watch GT Pro 3 is compatible with the brand’s proprietary Harmony OS, Android and iOS. It has a number of dedicated sensors - heart rate and temperature ones in addition to an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer and a barometer.
The GT Pro 3 will feature a rotating watch crown that will enable some hardware control, like turning the device on and off. The smartwatch will only be able to be charged wirelessly (at 5 W) and does not have any ports to speak of whatsoever. It supports Bluetooth, NFC and GPS and has both a microphone and a speaker. The device comes with IP68 water resistance.
Aside from the design and sizes, the only notable difference between the Ceramic and Titanium editions will be in terms of battery life. The The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium will have nearly double maximum battery life of about 14 days, while the The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic pales in comparison with just 7 days of similar usage.
Huawei has done their best to implement a number of features based around health-monitoring like arterial stiffness detection, SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle management. Similar options are found in most premium smartwatches.
The only thing that is out of the ordinary is the promise for “medical-grade ECG analysis”, which is only found in specific wearables dedicated to health-savvy users. There is, however, a catch - the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has only received the ECG certification in a limited number of countries, all of which outside of the US and EU.
Pricing and Availability
At the moment, information on pricing and availability is limited to the British market. In the United Kingdom, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition will be available from 30th May and will cost from £299.99. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition will be available slightly later - on 8th June, and prices for it will start from £429.99. Both editions will be available for pre-order, starting today.
