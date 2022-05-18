The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is official with a premium design and a 14-day battery

Pricing and Availability





Internally, both versions of the device are virtually identical hardware-wise. The Huawei Watch GT Pro 3 is compatible with the brand’s proprietary Harmony OS, Android and iOS. It has a number of dedicated sensors - heart rate and temperature ones in addition to an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer and a barometer.The GT Pro 3 will feature a rotating watch crown that will enable some hardware control, like turning the device on and off. The smartwatch will only be able to be charged wirelessly (at 5 W) and does not have any ports to speak of whatsoever. It supports Bluetooth, NFC and GPS and has both a microphone and a speaker. The device comes with IP68 water resistance.Aside from the design and sizes, the only notable difference between the Ceramic and Titanium editions will be in terms of battery life. The The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium will have nearly double maximum battery life of about 14 days, while the The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic pales in comparison with just 7 days of similar usage.Huawei has done their best to implement a number of features based around health-monitoring like arterial stiffness detection, SpO2 monitoring and menstrual cycle management. Similar options are found in most premium smartwatches.The only thing that is out of the ordinary is the promise for “medical-grade ECG analysis”, which is only found in specific wearables dedicated to health-savvy users. There is, however, a catch - the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has only received the ECG certification in a limited number of countries, all of which outside of the US and EU.At the moment, information on pricing and availability is limited to the British market. In the United Kingdom, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition will be available from 30th May and will cost from £299.99. The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition will be available slightly later - on 8th June, and prices for it will start from £429.99. Both editions will be available for pre-order, starting today.