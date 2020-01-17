The $150 PinePhone feels like it's from an alternate universe

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 17, 2020, 5:05 PM
The $150 PinePhone feels like it's from an alternate universe
In our current mobile world, there are essentially two worlds: Android and iOS. But for the oddballs who aren’t satisfied with either option, Pine64 has started shipping the PinePhone, a Linux-based, kinda-DIY smartphone that sells for just $150.

Originally a crowdsourced startup, Pine64 has made single-board computers and the PineBook laptop in the past, so it isn’t new to developing alternative hardware for Linux. As ArsTechnica wrote, the company’s efforts are not an attempt to create a third mainstream category for smartphones, but the PinePhone still looks to be an interesting concept.



The phone itself recalls many mid-tier phones from several years ago, and Pine64 itself calls the phone reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy J7 from 2015 in design and style. The phone features a 5.9-inch LCD display, 16GB of memory, 2GB of RAM, and a 5MP main camera—not terribly impressive, but not unexpected for the price point and concept.

Still, the PinePhone has some modern touches, like the USB-C port, fairly modern 18:9 aspect ratio, and a pretty sleek (if dated) design. It’s also got a number of now-rare features, like a MicroSD slot, headphone jack, and removable 3000mAh battery. If you remove the back, you’ll also find dedicated kill switches for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. Pretty cool!

As for software, you’ll need to flash your own OS onto the phone itself or through the expandable memory, which supports bootable MicroSD cards. A number of options are available, such as Ubuntu Touch, though none are fully operational or supported as of yet.

This isn’t the first attempt at a Linux phone, though it’s one of the only ones to actually start shipping (consider the infamous Ubuntu Edge). Pine64 says it hopes the PinePhone will help the development of Linux-based smartphones and support more diversity in the mobile segment. It’s also currently working on a PineTab tablet and PineTime smartwatch, all of which will run on Linux.

The PinePhone isn’t ready for the general public (or meant for it), but it’s a very interesting look at some alternate options in the smartphone world.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
huawei-p40-pro-premium-edition-design-renders-leak
Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back
huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year

Popular stories

samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless