The $150 PinePhone feels like it's from an alternate universe
The phone itself recalls many mid-tier phones from several years ago, and Pine64 itself calls the phone reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy J7 from 2015 in design and style. The phone features a 5.9-inch LCD display, 16GB of memory, 2GB of RAM, and a 5MP main camera—not terribly impressive, but not unexpected for the price point and concept.
Still, the PinePhone has some modern touches, like the USB-C port, fairly modern 18:9 aspect ratio, and a pretty sleek (if dated) design. It’s also got a number of now-rare features, like a MicroSD slot, headphone jack, and removable 3000mAh battery. If you remove the back, you’ll also find dedicated kill switches for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. Pretty cool!
As for software, you’ll need to flash your own OS onto the phone itself or through the expandable memory, which supports bootable MicroSD cards. A number of options are available, such as Ubuntu Touch, though none are fully operational or supported as of yet.
This isn’t the first attempt at a Linux phone, though it’s one of the only ones to actually start shipping (consider the infamous Ubuntu Edge). Pine64 says it hopes the PinePhone will help the development of Linux-based smartphones and support more diversity in the mobile segment. It’s also currently working on a PineTab tablet and PineTime smartwatch, all of which will run on Linux.
The PinePhone isn’t ready for the general public (or meant for it), but it’s a very interesting look at some alternate options in the smartphone world.
