Taking photos of solar eclipse with your phone is the second dumbest thing you can do this Saturday

Staring directly at the eclipse is the most dangerous thing you can do during an eclipse





As most of you probably already know, you should not look directly at the sun during a solar eclipse as doing so may permanently damage your eyes. If you want to view a solar eclipse, you need expert-approved solar eclipse glasses. Even the darkest pair of sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection from UV rays.





But what about your phone? Can you just point it at the sun and take a photo? Not if you don't want to fry your phone's camera lenses.





Your phone's camera lenses cannot filter out extreme solar rays and using it to photograph the sun can cause the lenses to melt. That's because the lens will concentrate the sunlight and damage the camera.





The professional photographers who take photos of the eclipse use special filters to shield their cameras and eyes from the harmful rays of the sun.



