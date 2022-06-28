 Starbucks and Samsung partner to release a series of special eco-friendly cases - PhoneArena
Say what you will about Samsung, but they sure know how to switch things up a bit from time to time. A new favorite of the Korean tech giant seems to be launching exclusive limited edition collaborations with well-known brands.

This time around, Samsung’s new partner is none other than Starbucks. The famous coffee brand has partnered with Samsung to launch a series of exclusive accessories for some of the latter’s most popular devices - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

All of the cases are branded with the signature Starbucks logo and are marketed as eco-friendly products. The accessories come in various shades of Starbucks’ official colors (green and white) and will be available for purchase through the Naver online store starting on June 28th.

While most of the cases are relatively standard in terms of design, the one that stands out is the case for the Galaxy Buds 2. Just like the much-hyped Pokédex Galaxy Buds 2 case that came before it (another exclusive collaboration item launched by Samsung), the Starbucks Galaxy Buds 2 case introduces a completely reimagined design - this time in the form of a coffee mug.

This collaboration is somewhat different that the previous ones that Samsung has launched. Firstly, it will not be available on Samsung’s official site. Secondly, this time around buyers will not be buying a whole special edition bundle (which previously included a standard Samsung device), but only the special edition accessories themselves.

Some things remain the same, however. As was the case (pun intended) with all of the previous exclusive Samsung collaborations, the special edition items will likely still be available only in South Korea - a new collaboration, with the same old disappointment
