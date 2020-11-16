Smartphones suck up 9 years of your life





Although these statistics are somehow gloomy and depressing, there are certain caveats. First of all, the 9 years cited in the survey are just a statistical extrapolation. Second, spending a certain amount of time on your phone is not necessarily a bad thing. It's very subjective and difficult to judge - you may spend those hours studying a new language or mindlessly playing mobile games. There's no way to tell, really. So, despite the pinch of sensationalism in the title, don't get too serious about it. Just apply common sense and moderation to everything you do - including using your smartphone.

WhisleOut calculated that with an average screen time of 3.07 hours a day and based on the age of acquiring a phone (which is around 10 years old now) people will spend 8.74 years of their life on their smartphones. To nobody’s surprise, it turns out that Millennials spend the most time on their phones, an average of 3.7 hours a day. Gen Xers are second with 3 hours of daily phone use and Boomers spending just 2.5 hours per day on these strange modern devices.