Smartphones suck up 9 years of your life

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 16, 2020, 7:06 AM
Smartphones suck up 9 years of your life
Are you worried about spending too much time on your smartphone? You should be! According to a study, conducted by WhistleOut, people spend almost 9 years of their lives staring at smartphone screens. The survey asked 1000 people about their cell phone screen time and participants were divided into three groups - Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964), Generation X (born 1965- 1980), and millennials (born 1981-1996).


WhisleOut calculated that with an average screen time of 3.07 hours a day and based on the age of acquiring a phone (which is around 10 years old now) people will spend 8.74 years of their life on their smartphones. To nobody’s surprise, it turns out that Millennials spend the most time on their phones, an average of 3.7 hours a day. Gen Xers are second with 3 hours of daily phone use and Boomers spending just 2.5 hours per day on these strange modern devices.


Although these statistics are somehow gloomy and depressing, there are certain caveats. First of all, the 9 years cited in the survey are just a statistical extrapolation. Second, spending a certain amount of time on your phone is not necessarily a bad thing. It’s very subjective and difficult to judge - you may spend those hours studying a new language or mindlessly playing mobile games. There’s no way to tell, really. So, despite the pinch of sensationalism in the title, don’t get too serious about it. Just apply common sense and moderation to everything you do - including using your smartphone.

