Send Read Receipts can't be turned off in Messages for some users
Now, it seems that a nasty bug is preventing some users from turning this feature off on their iPhones and iPads. Apple offers the option to turn on and off Send Read Receipts in Messages in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and if your devices are synced to the same iCloud ID, this feature will be toggled on or off on all of them.
However, Macworld reports that toggling Send Read Receipts on or off does nothing for some users, and people can still see when they read messages. According to Macworld, the same issue was present briefly on previous iOS and iPadOS releases but now the problem can be seen in the latest software releases.
