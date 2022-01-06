Send Read Receipts can’t be turned off in Messages for some users

Settings > Messages

Settings > Preferences > iMessage



Read More: Learn how to use the iOS Messages app to track a flight instead of installing another airline app Disabling these iOS features will improve your iPhone's battery life However, Macworld reports that toggling Send Read Receipts on or off does nothing for some users, and people can still see when they read messages. According to Macworld, the same issue was present briefly on previous iOS and iPadOS releases but now the problem can be seen in the latest software releases.Apparently, there’s no resolution at this time, although there’s a workaround. Some people found that restarting their iPhone or iPad does the trick temporarily. And while we wait for a fix to be released, share your experience with Messages. Can you turn off Send Read Receipts?

It’s sometimes useful to see whether someone has read your message or not but then again some people find this functionality a bit much. And it’s true, waiting to see if your precious message has reached its recipient can encourage obsessive and stalking behavior.Now, it seems that a nasty bug is preventing some users from turning this feature off on their iPhones and iPads. Apple offers the option to turn on and off Send Read Receipts in Messages in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and if your devices are synced to the same iCloud ID, this feature will be toggled on or off on all of them.This can be done by going toand then toggling the Send Read Receipts switch (iOS and iPadOS), or going toand checking or unchecking “Send read receipts” for Mac users.