How to screenshot your iPhone
How do you take a screenshot on your iPhone? It depends on whether you use an older iPhone with a home button, or a newer one that uses gestures for navigation.
For newer iPhones (with gesture navigation)
If you have a newer iPhone that uses gesture navigation (iPhone X or later), just follow these steps:
- Simultaneously press and hold the Power button and the Volume Up button.
- Hold them for a couple of seconds and you will see your screen flash, and a small thumbnail appear on the bottom. Voila! All done!
- The thumbnail will float away in a second and the screenshot will be automatically saved to your Camera Roll in Photos. If you want to edit it or annotate it right away, you can tap on the small thumbnail to go directly to Markup mode.
So what about the notch? How does it appear in screenshots? Good news is that screenshots look as if there was no notch at all. Instead, you get a full rectangle with a continuous background, uninterrupted by the notch. And that's how you take a screenshot on an iPhone that uses gestures!
For iPhone 8 and earlier (with a home button)
If you have an older iPhone that has a home button (iPhone 8 series or earlier model), follow these steps instead:
- Simultaneously press and hold the Power button and the Home Button.
- Hold them for a couple of seconds and you will see your screen flash, and a small thumbnail appear on the bottom. You're done!
- The thumbnail will float away in a second and the screenshot will be automatically saved to your Camera Roll in Photos. If you want to edit it or annotate it right away, you can tap on the small thumbnail to go directly to Markup mode.
In this case, again don't hold the buttons for too long as here you might accidentally trigger Siri. It takes just a short squeeze of the two buttons to flash the screen and take a screenshot, easy!
After iOS 11, screenshots are super-charged: you get to edit and annotate them easily, and they are all saved in a separate folder where you can go through previously captured screenshots. Tap on the little thumbnail that appears after you take a screenshot and you can crop it, you can annotate using a marker, pen and/or a pencil (you have a choice between one of six colors). Then, you can also add bubbles, arrows, as well as a signature easily. A neat magnifier tool allows you to accentuate a particular element as well.
Learn more about how to edit and annotate iOS 11 screenshots here
22 Comments
3. Jesseclark
Posts: 28; Member since: Jun 10, 2017
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 6:31 AM 16
24. Taurass
Posts: 1; Member since: 10 min ago
posted on 5 min ago 0
5. Avieshek unregistered
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 7:03 AM 4
6. bucky
Posts: 3797; Member since: Sep 30, 2009
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 7:09 AM 1
7. submar
Posts: 713; Member since: Sep 19, 2014
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 7:27 AM 0
11. SupermanayrB
Posts: 1188; Member since: Mar 20, 2012
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 7:54 AM 1
14. submar
Posts: 713; Member since: Sep 19, 2014
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 8:43 AM 0
15. bucky
Posts: 3797; Member since: Sep 30, 2009
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 8:49 AM 0
9. plsnoregforcomments
Posts: 33; Member since: Mar 29, 2017
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 7:31 AM 0
16. jeroome86
Posts: 2314; Member since: Apr 12, 2012
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 8:53 AM 1
17. darkkjedii
Posts: 31764; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on Sep 13, 2017, 9:49 AM 2
20. uncle_gadget
Posts: 1050; Member since: Sep 20, 2017
posted on Nov 07, 2017, 9:35 AM 1
21. uncle_gadget
Posts: 1050; Member since: Sep 20, 2017
posted on Nov 07, 2017, 9:39 AM 1
* Some comments have been hidden, because they don't meet the discussions rules.
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):