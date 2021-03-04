Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung

Samsung will develop payment cards with fingerprint scanners with Mastercard

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 04, 2021, 10:12 AM
Samsung will develop payment cards with fingerprint scanners with Mastercard
Samsung and Mastercard have partnered up to develop a fingerprint-authenticated payment card. Yes, we're talking about an actual, physical card with a built-in fingerprint scanner. This innovation will increase the security of contactless payments and give users another layer of safety - while looking pretty darn cool.

The card will work with every in-store (POS) terminal that supports Mastercard. When buying, the user will use their fingerprint rather than their PIN to secure the payment that they make. Especially in a pandemic this new type of card introduces a safer and more convenient way for users to authenticate their way of payment, because it excludes the need to touch the POS device.

The new security chipset will be delivered by Samsung’s System LSI Business and will not use existing Mastercard hardware.

“As consumers embrace the safety and convenience of contactless payments, Mastercard will leverage its cybersecurity and intelligence expertise and global payments network in this three-way partnership to enhance cardholder security with a biometric solution supporting fast, frictionless payment experiences that are protected at every point,” said Karthik Ramanathan, Senior Vice President, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

In 2017 Mastercard unveiled their plans for a similar card that doesn’t require users to put their PIN in. This new endeavor uses the same concept but the sensors are now going to be produced by Samsung.

Samsung Card is owned by Samsung Life Insurance, which is one of the biggest credit card companies in South Korea. The company will be the one releasing the product in South Korea later this year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless