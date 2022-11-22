Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Samsung phone for $50, free service for one month, free shipping: Boost Mobile Black Friday!
Advertorial by Boost Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

Black Friday is upon us and Boost Mobile is already letting the deals loose! The carrier just dropped a promo that makes it easier than ever to try out Boost Mobile’s services.

Right now, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy A23 from the carrier for just $50 and enjoy a full month of free talk, text, and 5G data. Shipping on your package will be free, too — typically, the whole package would be a $339.99 value.

Galaxy A23 + free Unlimited for a month + free shipping

During that time, you will have ample opportunity to evaluate Boost’s service and decide whether you wish to stay. This is what type of service you can expect:

  • Expanded Data Network with widespread 5G coverage
  • Mobile hotspot enabled by default (no extra purchase)
  • Change your plan at any time
  • Get credit by using the BoostOne app
  • No contracts - no hidden fees - no kidding!

Boost Mobile is an MVNO that uses both AT&T and T-Mobile’s services to ensure enhanced coverage. That’s just the basis though, as Boost is also building out its own data network to ensure maximum coverage for its customers. This is combined with 21 years of solid experience, which translates to industry-leading customer support.

The carrier’s plans offer the essentials — unlimited talk and text and a few variations of data packages, including hotspot data for free. No need to pay extra for a feature that is available on your phone by default!

Grabbing a new Boost Mobile phone with unlimited Data, Talk and Text now easier than ever — you can take advantage of the offer above, for a limited time only and the deal ends soon..

