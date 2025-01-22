Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2

1comment
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra debuts Gorilla Armor 2 glass
In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we couldn't help but notice that the phone's display has an amazing anti-reflective coating. It barely sent any light back to our eyes, even when perusing it at the beach under the scorching summer sun.

Well, the Galaxy S25 Ultra screen takes the anti-reflective coating of its predecessor and runs with it, debuting the newest Gorilla Armor 2 glass by Corning. Samsung's investment in Corning is being paid off by getting exclusive access to the best reinforced glass technology out there, and the S25 Ultra is a shining example.

Not only is the Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass over the S25 Ultra's high-res OLED display more than two times stronger than before, but it offers the first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic cover glass available on a phone.

Samsung and Corning have a long history of collaborating to provide consumers with the most advanced and innovative technologies. With Gorilla Armor 2, we offer consumers an unparalleled user experience with the first durable, optically advanced glass ceramic cover material ever used on a Galaxy mobile device.
David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, January '25

The new Gorilla Armor 2 lithium-aluminosilicate cover glass is tougher than what's on other phones, including those from Apple and Samsung's own S24 Ultra. Corning says that it fares much better on "rough, challenging surfaces" when it comes to the "breakage" factor.

So much so, that it remained unscathed in Galaxy S25 Ultra drops of 2.2 meters (more than 7 feet) on a coarse concrete surface. "Alternative glass ceramic materials failed when dropped from one meter," brags Corning, apparently focusing squarely on the iPhone's Ceramic Shield displays.

The Gorilla Armor 2 creation demonstrates stellar scratch resistance, too, four times less prone to scuffs than competitive cover glasses with anti-reflective coating. Speaking of which, and this is our favorite new feature on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the "Gorilla Armor 2’s anti-reflective properties dramatically reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor ambient settings." If this is anything beyond what's already available on its predecessor, the S25 Ultra is shaping up to carry the best mobile display for outdoor usage out there.
