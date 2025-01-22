Samsung S25 Ultra debuts the best phone display for the outdoors yet with Gorilla Armor 2

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.

Not only is the Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass over the S25 Ultra's high-res OLED display more than two times stronger than before, but it offers the first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic cover glass available on a phone.

David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, January '25





The new Gorilla Armor 2 lithium-aluminosilicate cover glass is tougher than what's on other phones, including those from Apple and Samsung's own S24 Ultra. Corning says that it fares much better on "rough, challenging surfaces" when it comes to the "breakage" factor.





So much so, that it remained unscathed in Galaxy S25 Ultra drops of 2.2 meters (more than 7 feet) on a coarse concrete surface. " Alternative glass ceramic materials failed when dropped from one meter ," brags Corning, apparently focusing squarely on the iPhone's Ceramic Shield displays.



