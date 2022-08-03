 RedMagic 7S Pro pre-orders are live: grab a coupon, get $30 off the final price! - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

RedMagic 7S Pro pre-orders are live: grab a coupon, get $30 off the final price!

Deals
nubia
RedMagic 7S Pro pre-orders are live: grab a coupon, get $30 off the final price!
This story is sponsored by nubia. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

RedMagic is a brand known for specializing strictly in gaming phones — you’ve got devices supercharged with the latest hardware, active cooling, gaming buttons, and compatible with dedicated accessories on the side.

The latest RedMagic 7S Pro is about to launch — a phone, powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that pushes power and energy-efficiency further. The RedMagic has a proprietary Red Core 1 chip, which is responsible for processing haptics, audio, and peripheral lighting for the phone. This allows the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to focus its full power on crunching through graphics and frames.

RedMagic 7S Pro pre-order page


This is all paired with very generous memory — even at the lowest tier, the RedMagic 7S Pro has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The other options give you a whopping 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

With a screen that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and an insane 960 Hz touch sampling rate, the RedMagic 7S Pro is designed to deliver snappy performance for speed and accuracy — what gamers want.

The display itself is a rather large 6.8-inch AMOLED panel, and its surrounded by two side-firing stereo speakers. Oh, there’s also a headphone jack to the side, for no-latency wired headphones.

To ensure comfortable gaming, the RedMagic 7S Pro has two shoulder buttons that are touch-triggered. These can be programmed to perform anything — from simple taps on a zone on the screen to repeated triggers or full macros.

The back holds a 20,000 RPM turbofan, which can be visible if you get one of the transparent versions of the phone. The RedMagic 7S Pro comes in Supernova (black with transparent elements), Mercury (silver with transparent elements), and Obsidian (black on black).

Pre-orders for the RedMagic 7S Pro are now open — register your interest by purchasing a $1 coupon. When the sales go live (on August 9th), you can redeem that coupon for $30 off your purchase — a quick “early bird” discount!

RedMagic 7S Pro pre-order page

Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program
Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program
Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't have an Alert Slider
Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't have an Alert Slider
Latest Fold 4 rumor points to serious performance gains over Fold 3
Latest Fold 4 rumor points to serious performance gains over Fold 3
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
How to watch the OnePlus 10T announcement livestream
How to watch the OnePlus 10T announcement livestream

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless