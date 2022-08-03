RedMagic 7S Pro pre-orders are live: grab a coupon, get $30 off the final price!
This story is sponsored by nubia. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
RedMagic is a brand known for specializing strictly in gaming phones — you’ve got devices supercharged with the latest hardware, active cooling, gaming buttons, and compatible with dedicated accessories on the side.
The latest RedMagic 7S Pro is about to launch — a phone, powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that pushes power and energy-efficiency further. The RedMagic has a proprietary Red Core 1 chip, which is responsible for processing haptics, audio, and peripheral lighting for the phone. This allows the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to focus its full power on crunching through graphics and frames.
RedMagic 7S Pro pre-order page
This is all paired with very generous memory — even at the lowest tier, the RedMagic 7S Pro has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The other options give you a whopping 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
With a screen that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and an insane 960 Hz touch sampling rate, the RedMagic 7S Pro is designed to deliver snappy performance for speed and accuracy — what gamers want.
The display itself is a rather large 6.8-inch AMOLED panel, and its surrounded by two side-firing stereo speakers. Oh, there’s also a headphone jack to the side, for no-latency wired headphones.
To ensure comfortable gaming, the RedMagic 7S Pro has two shoulder buttons that are touch-triggered. These can be programmed to perform anything — from simple taps on a zone on the screen to repeated triggers or full macros.
The back holds a 20,000 RPM turbofan, which can be visible if you get one of the transparent versions of the phone. The RedMagic 7S Pro comes in Supernova (black with transparent elements), Mercury (silver with transparent elements), and Obsidian (black on black).
Pre-orders for the RedMagic 7S Pro are now open — register your interest by purchasing a $1 coupon. When the sales go live (on August 9th), you can redeem that coupon for $30 off your purchase — a quick “early bird” discount!
Things that are NOT allowed: