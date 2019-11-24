Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Razer Phone 2 and its 120Hz refresh rate is on sale, priced at an all-time low

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 24, 2019, 11:06 PM
The Razer Phone 2 is slightly more than a year-old, but that doesn't mean that it's ready for the retirement home. The 5.7-inch LCD display carries a 1440 x 2560 (QHD) resolution and while it has an old school 16:9 aspect ratio, it also features a 120Hz refresh rate. That means that game animation looks better and scrolling is buttery smooth. The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform under the hood still can handle just about everything thrown its way, and the handset sports 8GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. Those seeking additional storage can access the 1TB microSD slot. There is a dual-camera setup on the back (12MP wide-angle + 12MP telephoto), a front-facing 8MP selfie snapper, and a 4000mAh battery keeps the lights on.

The phone was originally priced at $799.99, but if you buy the device unlocked from Best Buy and activate it through Verizon or AT&T, you'll pay just $249.99. That is a massive $550 or 69% discount. If you decide to activate it later, you'll still get a huge $500 discount and pay just $299.99. That matches the price for the phone from Razer and Amazon. The latter had been selling the handset for $399.99 so the latest $100 price cut represents a 25% price slash by the online retailer.


A Razer Phone 3, which originally was thought to be in the cards for 2019, was canceled earlier this year when the company laid off most of the employees in its mobile division. But Razer said at the time that it will continue to support the device. And that is good news for those who are willing to pay a low-to-mid-range price for a phone that had flagship specs just last year.
$299.99 Razer Phone 2 on Amazon
$500.00 Razer Phone 2 on eBay

