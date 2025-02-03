Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Protect the iPhone 16 Camera Control with ESR’s high-tech Stash Stand case

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple iPhone
Promotional image of the ESR Stash Stand case showing the three layers of the Camera Control protector, the kickstand, and its compatibility to MagSafe chargers
This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Mobile accessory maker ESR specializes in coming out with excellent protective solutions for Apple’s iPhones. From high compatibility with MagSafe accessories to smartly-placed kickstands. The ESR Stash Stand combines all of these features, and it has now been upgraded with a high-tech cover for the elaborate new Camera Control button.

The new ESR Stash Stand case sticks to what makes ESR cases popular — it has an extremely thin build, only adding 1.6 mm to the iPhone’s overall thickness. Combine this with an extra-strong MagSafe ring that can hold on to accessories with the power of 1,500 g, and it also guarantees that it will stick to stands, mounts, and chargers safely, while ensuring optimal charging power.

There’s a lip around the display, reinforced Air Guard corners, and a protective camera ring that have been tested to protect the iPhone in drops from up to 11 feet — triple the military-grade standard. That camera ring is the iPhone 16 Stash Stand’s secret weapon — it’s held by a sturdy hinge and can pop out to become a kickstand for hands-free operation at any time. Video calls, binging YouTube, or playing a game with a controller — you can do it with the iPhone propped up, even with a MagSafe puck stuck on its back to keep charging.

Shop ESR Stash Stand:




Now for the big upgrade — the ESR iPhone 16 Stash Stand case now comes with a protective cover over the Camera Control button. It’s a 3-layer pad covered by a high-aluminosilicate 9H tempered glass. Underneath it, there’s a PCB core with six conductive stacks to allow for the capacitive sensor of the Camera Control button to read taps and swipes instantly. To top it off, the outer layer has a fingerprint-repellant coating to keep it clean and pristine easily.

The construction is seamlessly molded, so there are no gaps between the glass cover, the PCB board, or the frame that holds them together. This keeps dust out and ensures that the profile remains sleek. Meanwhile, it protects the expensive, glass-covered part of the iPhone that is frankly quite expensive to repair if something would happen.



The new ESR iPhone 16 Stash Stand case is already available over at Amazon, alongside the multitude of ESR accessories, mounts, and CryoBoost charges that you can grab to upgrade your iPhone experience.

ESR is not done upgrading its cases. The silky-smooth HaloLock Cloud Soft Silicone Case and the rugged HaloLock Cyber Tough Case will also be getting the Camera Control protection pad in the coming months.

Video Thumbnail

Shop ESR Stash Stand:



Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless