Protect the iPhone 16 Camera Control with ESR’s high-tech Stash Stand case

This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Mobile accessory maker ESR specializes in coming out with excellent protective solutions for Apple’s iPhones. From high compatibility with MagSafe accessories to smartly-placed kickstands. The ESR Stash Stand combines all of these features, and it has now been upgraded with a high-tech cover for the elaborate new Camera Control button.
The new ESR Stash Stand case sticks to what makes ESR cases popular — it has an extremely thin build, only adding 1.6 mm to the iPhone’s overall thickness. Combine this with an extra-strong MagSafe ring that can hold on to accessories with the power of 1,500 g, and it also guarantees that it will stick to stands, mounts, and chargers safely, while ensuring optimal charging power.
There’s a lip around the display, reinforced Air Guard corners, and a protective camera ring that have been tested to protect the iPhone in drops from up to 11 feet — triple the military-grade standard. That camera ring is the iPhone 16 Stash Stand’s secret weapon — it’s held by a sturdy hinge and can pop out to become a kickstand for hands-free operation at any time. Video calls, binging YouTube, or playing a game with a controller — you can do it with the iPhone propped up, even with a MagSafe puck stuck on its back to keep charging.
Shop ESR Stash Stand:
iPhone 16 / 16 Plus / 16 Pro / 16 Pro Max
Now for the big upgrade — the ESR iPhone 16 Stash Stand case now comes with a protective cover over the Camera Control button. It’s a 3-layer pad covered by a high-aluminosilicate 9H tempered glass. Underneath it, there’s a PCB core with six conductive stacks to allow for the capacitive sensor of the Camera Control button to read taps and swipes instantly. To top it off, the outer layer has a fingerprint-repellant coating to keep it clean and pristine easily.
The construction is seamlessly molded, so there are no gaps between the glass cover, the PCB board, or the frame that holds them together. This keeps dust out and ensures that the profile remains sleek. Meanwhile, it protects the expensive, glass-covered part of the iPhone that is frankly quite expensive to repair if something would happen.
The new ESR iPhone 16 Stash Stand case is already available over at Amazon, alongside the multitude of ESR accessories, mounts, and CryoBoost charges that you can grab to upgrade your iPhone experience.
ESR is not done upgrading its cases. The silky-smooth HaloLock Cloud Soft Silicone Case and the rugged HaloLock Cyber Tough Case will also be getting the Camera Control protection pad in the coming months.
