Price of the Moto Razr 2022 revealed ahead of launch - and it is cheaper than the Flip 4
At this point, many are sick of hearing about foldables. Samsung just unveiled its two newest foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 - which are already available for pre-order (at an exclusive price). Speaking of price, we have an interesting bit of information regarding the cost of another much-anticipated foldable - the Moto Razr 2022.
A couple hours before the official unveiling, the General Manager of Lenovo’s Mobile division revealed the price of the Moto Razr 2022. The device will cost CNY 5,999, which is the equivalent of about $890. This information was first shared via a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website. It was then subsequently covered in a dedicated article on GSMArena.
After the $200 pre-order exclusive discount is over, the Flip 4 will likely return to its usual $999, or about $110 more than the Razr 2022. Given the similarities between the two smartphones, the more competitive pricing of the Razr 2022 could give it an edge (pun intended) over the Flip 4.
This is just the last overt attempt on Motorola’s part to challenge Samsung’s supremacy over the foldable market. At any rate, without a global release for the Razr 2022, Motorola’s ambitions will likely remain purely in the realm of fiction.
The Razr 2022 was set to make its debut on August 2nd, but the event was subsequently pushed back to August 11th (i.e. today). And while we wait for the official unveiling to begin, we actually already know one of the most intriguing details about the Razr 2022 - its price tag.
The company itself remarks that the figure represents a fair price for the next-generation Razr 2022. It should be noted that the Razr 2022 will be about 10% cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, its main competitor. In the long-term, that is.
