Portable workstation iPad Pro is available at a reduced price on both Amazon and BestBuy

There are plenty of great tablets available on the market but if you want the fastest slate that you can get with a breathtakingly beautiful screen, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale on both Amazon and Best Buy.

The 2022 iPad Pro is a marvelous piece of hardware and there's nothing quite like it from any other company.

It boasts a stunning 12.9-inch 120Hz miniLED screen. The headlining feature is of course the insanely powerful M2 chips that also powers some of Apple's computers.

128GB 12.9 iPad Pro 2023

mini-LED screen| M2 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Apple Pencil Hover
$75 off (7%)
$1024
$1099
Buy at Amazon

128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022

mini-LED screen| M2 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Apple Pencil Hover
$60 off (5%)
$1039
$1099
Buy at BestBuy

So while other flagship tablets are also quite speedy, the iPad Pro leads the pack for performance. This means that performance will be smooth whether you are just browsing the internet or running various complex applications at the same time. 

This is precisely what sets it apart from other tablets: it's fast enough to replace your laptop. The iPad operating system has also come a long way and now lets you multitask like never before.

Additionally, the iPad Pro has more optimized apps available than other slates. 

Amazon and Best Buy are both running deals on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. The 128GB model costs $1,099 but Amazon has shaved $75 off its price and Best Buy has discounted it by $60 and is selling it for $1,039.

Those are not huge discounts but considering this tablet has plenty of performance headroom for future apps and will be supported by Apple for a long time, this could end up being your number one sales season investment. 

The iPad Pro also has better cameras than other slates, thanks to the inclusion of the time-of-flight LiDAR sensor that can assess the depth in a picture. The device offers an all-day battery life and like the iPhone, it also has Face ID for user authentication.

Grab it if you want a tablet that you can use as your main desktop computer whenever you want.
