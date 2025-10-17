Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Samsung pauses the One UI 8 release on some Galaxy phones, and nobody knows why

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited

Absolutely no issue so far on my S25U or my Tab S10 Plus. Both ars now One UI 8/android 16. Here's hoping it stays that way.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵stferrari said:

Absolutely no issue so far on my S25U or my Tab S10 Plus. Both ars now One UI 8/android 16. Here's hoping it stays that way.

I thought the S25U's were on 8.5 already? I don't feel so bad about my S24 Ultra being on 8 now. I want that new control panel on 8.5.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

I thought the S25U's were on 8.5 already? I don't feel so bad about my S24 Ultra being on 8 now. I want that new control panel on 8.5.

Nope. Just got One UI 8 on my S25 U Sept. 21st and on my Tab S10 plus on the 10th of this month.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵stferrari said:

Nope. Just got One UI 8 on my S25 U Sept. 21st and on my Tab S10 plus on the 10th of this month.

I need to hard reset my S24 Ultra. Ever since I've had 8 on it, I can't get the weather forecast widget on Nova Launcher. I'll uninstall & reinstall Nova first. Hopefully that helps.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

I need to hard reset my S24 Ultra. Ever since I've had 8 on it, I can't get the weather forecast widget on Nova Launcher. I'll uninstall & reinstall Nova first. Hopefully that helps.

Used to use Nova Launcher but with the newer Samsung UIs I found that I liked the looks of the elements and had enough layout flexibility I finally just uninstalled it. Hope you get this glitch ironed out. Didn't Nova Launcher close it doors (so to speak) recently which means they may have issues with newer Android UIs moving forward.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵stferrari said:

Used to use Nova Launcher but with the newer Samsung UIs I found that I liked the looks of the elements and had enough layout flexibility I finally just uninstalled it. Hope you get this glitch ironed out. Didn't Nova Launcher close it doors (so to speak) recently which means they may have issues with newer Android UIs moving forward.

"Didn't Nova Launcher close it doors (so to speak) recently which means they may have issues with newer Android UIs moving forward"


That's a good point. I'll see what my troubleshooting does.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you

by Johanna Romero • 1

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch

by Johanna Romero • 1

Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks

by Abdullah Asim • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless