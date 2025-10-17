Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Samsung pauses the One UI 8 release on some Galaxy phones, and nobody knows why General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 17, 2025, 2:10 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... Absolutely no issue so far on my S25U or my Tab S10 Plus. Both ars now One UI 8/android 16. Here's hoping it stays that way. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵stferrari said: Absolutely no issue so far on my S25U or my Tab S10 Plus. Both ars now One UI 8/android 16. Here's hoping it stays that way. ... I thought the S25U's were on 8.5 already? I don't feel so bad about my S24 Ultra being on 8 now. I want that new control panel on 8.5. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵pimpin83z said: I thought the S25U's were on 8.5 already? I don't feel so bad about my S24 Ultra being on 8 now. I want that new control panel on 8.5. ... Nope. Just got One UI 8 on my S25 U Sept. 21st and on my Tab S10 plus on the 10th of this month. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵stferrari said: Nope. Just got One UI 8 on my S25 U Sept. 21st and on my Tab S10 plus on the 10th of this month. ... I need to hard reset my S24 Ultra. Ever since I've had 8 on it, I can't get the weather forecast widget on Nova Launcher. I'll uninstall & reinstall Nova first. Hopefully that helps. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵pimpin83z said: I need to hard reset my S24 Ultra. Ever since I've had 8 on it, I can't get the weather forecast widget on Nova Launcher. I'll uninstall & reinstall Nova first. Hopefully that helps. ... Used to use Nova Launcher but with the newer Samsung UIs I found that I liked the looks of the elements and had enough layout flexibility I finally just uninstalled it. Hope you get this glitch ironed out. Didn't Nova Launcher close it doors (so to speak) recently which means they may have issues with newer Android UIs moving forward. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: Used to use Nova Launcher but with the newer Samsung UIs I found that I liked the looks of the elements and had enough layout flexibility I finally just uninstalled it. Hope you get this glitch ironed out. Didn't Nova Launcher close it doors (so to speak) recently which means they may have issues with newer Android UIs moving forward. ... "Didn't Nova Launcher close it doors (so to speak) recently which means they may have issues with newer Android UIs moving forward"That's a good point. I'll see what my troubleshooting does. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Absolutely no issue so far on my S25U or my Tab S10 Plus. Both ars now One UI 8/android 16. Here's hoping it stays that way.
I thought the S25U's were on 8.5 already? I don't feel so bad about my S24 Ultra being on 8 now. I want that new control panel on 8.5.
Nope. Just got One UI 8 on my S25 U Sept. 21st and on my Tab S10 plus on the 10th of this month.
I need to hard reset my S24 Ultra. Ever since I've had 8 on it, I can't get the weather forecast widget on Nova Launcher. I'll uninstall & reinstall Nova first. Hopefully that helps.
Used to use Nova Launcher but with the newer Samsung UIs I found that I liked the looks of the elements and had enough layout flexibility I finally just uninstalled it. Hope you get this glitch ironed out. Didn't Nova Launcher close it doors (so to speak) recently which means they may have issues with newer Android UIs moving forward.