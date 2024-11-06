Pixel Phone app about to change the way you (don't) talk to people









The current Call Screen feature is called "dobby," and its souped-up, AI-powered version is referred to as "dobby_AI," and "dobby_LLM," in the updated Pixel Phone app. To enable it, users will need to "Turn on AI replies." This setting is not currently available.



The feature will apparently be able to step in for you in more situations than before and respond more smartly. It can potentially change the way you interact with callers but you will have to accept the risk of it making things up, which is a common problem with all things AI.





This information is AI generated and could be inaccurate. It is derived from the call and doesn\u2019t represent Google\u2019s views. "



As is the case with other unofficial features that are hinted at by code strings, the feature is not guaranteed to ship. To avoid confusion, the following message will be displayed to callers: "As is the case with other unofficial features that are hinted at by code strings, the feature is not guaranteed to ship.

While the feature is great for weeding out spam calls or making sense of generic requests, it's limited in its ability to keep up with the caller. A future update may make it better at managing conversations.