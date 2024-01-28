Pixel 6 Pro deal takes $512 off its price, making it too affordable to let go

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Deals Google
If you are struggling to find a phone that doesn't scream mid-range for under $400, Woot is running an unbelievably good deal on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Yes, the Pixel 6 Pro is not the company's latest flagship, but that's precisely why it's around $600 more affordable than the Pixel 8 Pro after the discount. 

A new Pixel 6 Pro costs $899 but Woot has slashed its price by $512 and is selling it for $387.49. This makes it cheaper than the Pixel 7a, which has an inferior screen and no telephoto camera. It's also a better option than recent top midrangers from other companies for the same reasons.

The Pixel 6 Pro has an incredibly sharp (sharper than the Pixel 8 Pro) 6.7-inch 120Hz screen. It features the same iconic horizontal camera bar as Google's recent phones and its main and telephoto cameras have the same resolutions as the Pixel 8 Pro. The phone churns out impressive pictures and it's hard to take a bad photo with it.

You also get special modes like astrophotography and night sight. 

It's powered by the in-house Tensor chip and while it doesn't achieve the speeds of more recent phones, it's powerful enough to provide a smooth, lag-free experience.  

The device did have some bugs when it first came out but almost all of them have been ironed out. It will receive security updates until October 2026.

If you are in the market for a new phone and don't care about the highest-end features, the Pixel 6 Pro is a solid choice. It has a beautiful screen and a phenomenal camera, and it will hold up well for years to come.

The deal will expire in four days or until stock runs out, whichever comes first. 

Amazon also has the phone on sale for $404 off.

