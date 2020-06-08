Patent reveals Apple’s plan to revolutionize the way we take selfies
Apple plans to go beyond simple pictures. The patent states that videos and even live streams can be used as a source. The different data streams will be separated into individual layers that can be resized and repositioned before capturing the final group selfie. Each participant will be able to make their own arrangement.
The end result can also be either a picture or a short video, which might look similar to the moving photos in the Harry Potter universe.
As far as patents go, this one seems extremely likely to manifest itself in a real product. iPhones already have plenty of processing power and apart from the cheap iPhone SE, all new models have sensors that can easily separate a person taking a selfie from their background.
With the idea being in the works for a couple of years, we won’t be surprised if the synthetic group selfie feature arrives with the iPhone 12 family later this year.
As far as patents go, this one seems extremely likely to manifest itself in a real product. iPhones already have plenty of processing power and apart from the cheap iPhone SE, all new models have sensors that can easily separate a person taking a selfie from their background.
With the idea being in the works for a couple of years, we won’t be surprised if the synthetic group selfie feature arrives with the iPhone 12 family later this year.