Particular Instagram users might be at risk because of personalized experiences

Social media apps are fun and all, but not all the time – and not for everybody.

Apps
Social media platforms like Instagram are seen by many as simply a fun way to spend time, but there are real risks attached to such apps, as we're once again seeing.

Internal research from Meta suggests that teens who feel negatively about their bodies while using Instagram are exposed to higher levels of content related to body image and risky behaviors.

Over a thousand teens surveyed: here are the findings



A report by Reuters reads that Meta researchers studied interactions between Instagram and teenagers during the 2023-2024 academic year. They surveyed over 1,000 teens about whether and how often using Instagram made them feel bad about their bodies. The researchers then sampled the online in-app content those users saw over three months.

The study found that teens who frequently reported body dissatisfaction were shown "eating disorder-adjacent" content at three times the rate of other users. A 3x increase is incredible, the way I see it.

This included posts emphasizing different body parts, explicit commentary on body types, and material linked to disordered eating. Teens with negative self-perception also encountered more broadly provocative content, classified by Meta as mature, risky, or harmful, making up 27% of what they viewed compared with 13.6% for peers who did not report such feelings.

Meta emphasized that the research does not establish a causal link, acknowledging that teens who feel negatively about their bodies may actively seek out this content. True that, but – still, those numbers could be alarming. The study also found that Meta's existing screening tools detected only a small fraction of potentially sensitive material.

Risks attached


Naturally, the findings raise questions about how social media platforms influence teen well-being and the role algorithms play in curating content.

Previous internal Meta research and external criticism have pointed to possible harms from body-focused content, fueling investigations and lawsuits in the US. The study reinforces calls from experts, parents, and Meta's own advisory council to limit exposure to content that may worsen body dissatisfaction.

Meta has said it has begun efforts to reduce age-restricted content for teens and to better align what minors see with safer content standards. Pediatric experts reviewing the research described the methodology as robust and the results as concerning, noting that teens with psychological vulnerabilities may be disproportionately exposed to harmful material.

Are algorithms to blame here?


There's an ongoing tension between social media engagement and user well-being – and this, I think, won't go away in the near future.

Platforms like Instagram rely on algorithms to keep users engaged, but these systems can unintentionally push content that amplifies vulnerabilities among teens. Even though Meta has started limiting content for younger users, the study shows there's still a big need for careful monitoring, clear rules, and better protections to keep teens safe from content that could harm their mental health.

The question remains, though: how to give users personalized experiences without putting them at risk?

Do you think corporations will take actions to tackle this?

Vote View Result


