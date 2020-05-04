Patents

New Oppo patent shows smartphone case with a QWERTY keyboard

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 04, 2020, 7:58 AM
New Oppo patent shows smartphone case with a QWERTY keyboard
While many smartphone manufacturers try to make foldable phones a practical reality, others adopt a different approach. Remember the Dual Screen case LG launched with the LG G8X ThinQ? It turns out that Oppo might thread on a similar path but utilizing something completely different - a physical keyboard.

The Chinese company has filed an interesting patent, published on April 24 by the World Intellectual Property Organization, LetsGoDigital reports. The document in question describes a smartphone case with an integrated QWERTY keyboard. Physical keyboards belong to the past, but some people still prefer the tactile feedback of a real keyboard to that of a touchscreen. Why not have both then?


Oppo's idea isn't new, though. Keyboard-equipped cases date back to Galaxy Note 5 days, and there were various iterations of that type of accessory through the years. Those designs didn't stick for some reason, and now Oppo might try its luck too. There are no details of how the case connects to the phone, but Bluetooth technology is the safest bet. Most patents don't make it to the store shelves, however. If Oppo decides to turn the QWERTY case into a real product, it might breathe new life into smartphone keyboard cases. Would you buy such an accessory?

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless